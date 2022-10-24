Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling record of 2022 so far
Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights has become the best-selling record of 2022. The singer released her 10th studio album on Friday (21 October), which includes 13 songs telling stories of “sleepless nights”. . In a record breaking few days, Swift has sold over a million copies of...
Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
Halsey thanks Alanis Morissette for helping her write ‘the best f–k you’ songs
Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her “best f–k you” songs. While performing at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles Saturday night, the singer thanked the headliner for influencing her songwriting over the years. “[She taught me]...
Ticket Package For Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Tour Reportedly Auctions for At Least $50,000 USD
A ticket package for Beyoncé‘s 2023 RENAISSANCE tour has reportedly auctioned for a minimum of $50,000 USD, and could have possibly sold for a maximum of $150,000 USD. A video from the Wearable Art Gala — where the tour was announced — showed that the bidding war over the ticket package went up to at least $50,000 USD, although a person present at the event claimed that the package was actually sold for $150,000 USD. The package, which is valued at $20,000 USD, includes two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice and a backstage experience with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Beyoncé reveals Renaissance tour with charity auction tickets
A charity auction held on Saturday (October 22) at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala sold two tickets to an unannounced Beyoncé tour behind her new album Renaissance, scheduled to take place in summer 2023, Rolling Stone reports. The FADER has reached out to Beyoncé's representative for more information.
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
Rihanna’s First New Song In 6 Years Is A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
After a six-year hiatus from releasing solo music to focus on being a billionaire business mogul, Rihanna is finally making her return to our ears — but not with her long-awaited ninth studio album. The Fenty Beauty powerhouse will be releasing her first solo single in six years — “Lift Me Up” — on Oct. 28. She announced the song by sharing a cryptic teaser of herself humming on Twitter and Instagram. The new song will serve as the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack as well as a tribute to the first film’s late star Chadwick Boseman.
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Ed Sheeran Reveals He Was ‘Hurt’ After Being Replaced By Billie Eilish On James Bond Soundtrack
Ed Sheeran got candid about a rather significant missed opportunity in his storied musical career. The “Shape Of You” singer, 31, revealed he had started to put pen to paper for the theme song on Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, when he got replaced by Billie Eilish! “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it,” he admitted on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.
Taylor Swift References Nearly Every Past Era in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video, From ‘Speak Now’ to ‘Evermore’
Taylor Swift made her usual array of references in 'Anti-Hero,' her first 'Midnights' single. Here are just a few of them.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record in Just Hours
Taylor Swift's Midnights is already smashing milestones. Today, the singer's highly-anticipated 10th studio album has broken a record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. Spotify shared the news on its official Twitter and Instagram pages, writing, "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history." Swift also partnered with Spotify to display lyrics from the album on billboards worldwide, including in New York, Nashville, Mexico, and London.
All of the Taylor Swift 'Bejeweled' Music Video Easter Eggs and Cast
Taylor Swift has released her second music video for her latest album, Midnights, just four days after it came out on Friday, October 21. The song of choice is Bejeweled, a break up song that fans believe is about her real-life experience at the 2016 Met Gala where she famously danced with actor Tom Hiddleston shortly before her breakup with her then-boyfriend DJ Calvin Harris.
U.S. Girls Turn Suburban Kitsch Into a Beautiful Existential Ballad on New Song ‘Bless This Mess’
U.S. Girls turn a kitschy suburban household phrase into a stunning alt-pop ballad on their new song, “Bless This Mess.” The song harkens back to the diva ballads of yesteryear, with Meg Remy crooning about life’s constant complications and entanglements over a delicate electric piano. The track also arrives with a characteristically unique music video featuring decades-old video footage of Remy that the artist Evan Gordon manipulated to look as if she was singing the new song. “Before camera phones, the family camcorder was often the mirror tool used to capture selfie-like performances of teenage daydreams and insecurities,” Remy explained in a...
Taylor Swift Secretly Teased 'Midnights' Lyrics In Her NYU Speech
Taylor Swift is at it again. Five months ago, the singer secretly teased Midnights lyrics during her 2022 New York University commencement speech. Obviously, Swift hadn't announced her new album yet so Swifties had no idea she used some of her own lyrics while receiving her Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from NYU.
Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch
Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
Adele Floats Along a River With a Glass of Rosé in the Dreamy "I Drink Wine" Video
A "cheers" is most definitely in order as Adele has finally released another music video from her "30" album. It's been a year since we were treated to the visuals for "Easy on Me" and 10 months since "Oh My God", so fans were long overdue another hit single. Adele teased fans on Instagram on Oct. 25 with a snippet of the video for "I Drink Wine," revealing that it was actually the first one she shot from the album. A day later, the full version dropped, opening with Adele floating along a dream-like river holding, of course, a glass of rosé.
Meghan Markle Just Shared That She Is 43% Nigerian
Meghan Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, has already given us so much insight into the Duchess of Sussex’s life. Speaking to actor Ziwe in the Spotify exclusive podcast, titled “Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth,” which also featured actor and producer Issa Rae, Markle revealed that she is 43% Nigerian. “I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago,” the Duchess explained.
