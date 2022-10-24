A ticket package for Beyoncé‘s 2023 RENAISSANCE tour has reportedly auctioned for a minimum of $50,000 USD, and could have possibly sold for a maximum of $150,000 USD. A video from the Wearable Art Gala — where the tour was announced — showed that the bidding war over the ticket package went up to at least $50,000 USD, although a person present at the event claimed that the package was actually sold for $150,000 USD. The package, which is valued at $20,000 USD, includes two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice and a backstage experience with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

