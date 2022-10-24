Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man after barricade situation at a Motel 6 on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an Omaha motel early Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2 a.m., officers patrolling near 108th and L streets attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger, Omaha police said. The driver refused to...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
KETV.com
Teen stabbed in heart at Waverly park in random attack speaks out
WAVERLY, Neb. — We're hearing from the Waverly teenager who was stabbed in the heart. The teenage suspect faces adult charges including attempted murder. He's in the Lancaster County Jail on $1 million bond. From her desk, Anne Punko heard ambulance sirens just before noon on Oct. 13. “I...
KETV.com
Trial for Branched Oak Lake murder suspect to begin in November
The murder trial of Taban Rik, 22, is scheduled to begin in November. He's accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Case, 42, at Branched Oak Lake in July. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Rik faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
1011now.com
Pickleball gains popularity in Lincoln
