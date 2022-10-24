ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island Causeway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night, prompting the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened on eastbound State Road 520 near South Banana River Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
WESH

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
WESH

Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
COCOA, FL
WESH

40% of storm debris removed in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Watching the removal of street-side storm debris can be satisfying. "The debris is a great thing to be removed," Cindy Kidd said. Not as good as the ice cream truck coming down the street, but making debris piles disappear is certainly appreciated. "We were able...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

