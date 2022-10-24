Read full article on original website
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
click orlando
Merritt Island Causeway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night, prompting the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened on eastbound State Road 520 near South Banana River Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Residents in a 55-and-up community in Port Orange urging for help after Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of the homes in “The Colony In The Wood” faced major damage after Hurricane Ian. The neighborhood is located in a flood zone off Clyde Morris Boulevard in Port Orange. This residential area has 380 manufactured homes for those who are 55...
WESH
'My instincts kicked in': Nurse resuscitates New Smyrna Beach power company worker who was electrocuted
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A nurse in New Smyrna Beach will be honored at the city commission meeting Tuesday. Casey Shaw will receive a life-saving award for resuscitating a worker who was shocked while restoring power in the days after Hurricane Ian. Shaw said she's glad she was in the right place at the right time.
firstsportz.com
“Heartbreaking!” High School QB from Orlando dies in a crash as he attempted to help a car that was stuck on the side of the road
In devastating news coming from Orlando, Florida, an 18-year-old high school quarterback has been reportedly been killed this Sunday when he was helping a motorist stuck by the road. Another car crashed into his truck when he stopped to help the aforementioned stuck driver. At the scene of the collision...
WESH
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman has been arrested following a June hit-and-run crash in Brevard County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 56-year-old Stephan Morf was killed in the June 3 crash on State Road 520. Anabel Morales, 35, has been arrested in the crash. She is facing charges...
WESH
Sanford businesses reopen after storm flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.
WESH
FHP: East River High School student killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An East River High senior was helping someone get out of a ditch when another car slammed into his truck and killed him. Friends tell WESH 2 it’s a huge loss for them and this community. East River High students came to classes Monday...
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a residential area near Holden Heights in August, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Tasmine Shawaun Boatwright was arrested on Tuesday. [TRENDING:...
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
1 dead after pickup truck catches fire after crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened on northbound State Road 429 on Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m. Troopers said a pickup left the highway, hit a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver of the pickup...
Police: 2 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A man and a woman died after their motorcycle was struck by a car Sunday evening in Melbourne, police said. Officers responded to the crash at Sarno and Croton roads shortly after 6 p.m. At the scene, investigators said they determined that a Buick sedan had...
WESH
43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
WESH
40% of storm debris removed in Seminole County, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Watching the removal of street-side storm debris can be satisfying. "The debris is a great thing to be removed," Cindy Kidd said. Not as good as the ice cream truck coming down the street, but making debris piles disappear is certainly appreciated. "We were able...
click orlando
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Heritage Middle School, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after bringing an unloaded handgun to Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the boy showed the gun to another student at the school on Monday. Investigators said the child who saw the...
click orlando
Man pours bleach in coworker’s Pepsi can after argument in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of pouring bleach into his coworker’s drink after they got into an argument, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office arrested Jerome Ellis, 48, on Monday. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one driver dead and two pedestrians with serious injuries. The crash happened on Dallas Boulevard just south of Oberly Parkway around 1:05 a.m. on Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
