SANFORD, Fla. — The water at Sanford's lakefront continues to fall. When Lake Monroe was at record levels, it had a big impact on the businesses out on Marina Isle. Sanford Pizza Company is no longer surrounded by water, and thankfully, water never did get inside. Now the owner’s cleaning off the areas that had been covered in floodwater since the days after Ian.

SANFORD, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO