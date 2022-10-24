Barricaded shooter taken into custody after 3-hour standoff with Van Buren Twp police

VAN BUREN TWP (WWJ) -- Van Buren Township Police were able to peacefully resolve a barricaded gunman situation after negotiating with the suspect for three hours.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Sumpter Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning. There were reports of a homeowner randomly firing shots from his residence.

When law enforcement arrived, they could hear gunfire coming from inside the home. Taking cover, they established a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the man.

According to officers, the man was agitated and did not want to speak to police.

The Western Wayne Special Operations Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called in to provide assistance.

The standoff lasted about three hours, but negotiators finally prevailed. Voluntarily exiting his home, the man was arrested without further incident.

No injuries have been reported.

With charges pending, the suspect remains in custody at the Van Buren Township Police Department.