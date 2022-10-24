ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Teresa Giudice shades Caroline Manzo during Instagram QA

By Caroline Blair
All she does is love, love, love – except when it comes to Caroline Manzo.

Teresa Giudice subtly shaded her nemesis while answering fan questions about BravoCon 2022 via her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

After one person asked if she talked to “Caroline at any point” during the event, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star replied, “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [‘Real Housewives of’] Dubai. They were amazing.”

While the fan didn’t specify which “Caroline” they were referring to, many believed it was an inquiry about Manzo, 61, due to her tumultuous falling out with Giudice.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s shady video was immediately met with mixed reactions from Bravoholics, with some calling it “petty” and others calling it “hilarious.”

“I can’t stand her,” one user commented on a screen recording of Giudice’s Story, shared by the Instagram account @bravobybetches.

“This made me genuinely laugh out loud😂😂😂,” another wrote.

Manzo has yet to respond to Giudice’s video.
“Lmfao she knew they didn’t mean that Caroline 😂,” someone else commented, with Brooks chiming in to add, “Love her 😍.”

Giudice and Manzo – who was also at BravoCon – may not have talked directly at the event, but Andy Cohen tried encouraging them to work out their differences during a “Squash that Beef” segment on the “Watch What Happens Live: Andy’s Mystery Door” taping last week.

“Andy Cohen, I’m going to use one of your favorite words. I don’t know what you’re doing, but sweetie, we ain’t got enough time for you to hear what I have to say,” Manzo said while refusing to take her seat during the taping.

Giudice agreed, saying, “There’s not enough security here, so we’re not doing it here, so let’s move on.”

Manzo and Giudice started their “RHONJ” journey together in 2009, but things quickly took a turn once Giudice’s fraud trial went public. In 2019, Giudice accused Manzo of helping federal authorities put her and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in prison for fraud .

Manzo has vehemently denied Giudice’s claims and later went on to say she’d rejoin the show to only “knock the s–t” out of Giudice.

“You know what? I would get great pleasure … to go in and just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place,” she said on her son Albie’s “Dear Albie” podcast in May.

Meanwhile, Manzo maintains a close friendship with current “RHONJ” star Dolores Catania, who served as one of Giudice’s bridesmaids in her August wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Comments / 11

Boston rocks
2d ago

I’m team Caroline as well, i used to love Teresa but recently she’s just been treating everybody like crap and she has this persona now that she’s better than everybody else.

19
Cindy Goodreau
2d ago

teresa cant hold a candle to Caroline. Teresa reminds me of the ugly souls that walk among Humans, Caroline is a Strong Humbled, Loyal, Beautiful soul. Go away teresa, Go to college cause your going to need a future.

Debbie Borah
1d ago

what is wrong with her ? She doesn't care about anyone in her family, she will be sorry one day when she looks around and everyone is gone. Even her new husband

