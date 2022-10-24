ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Health and Human Services receives further grants to aid early childhood intervention

By Brendan Rodenberg
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The ND Early Intervention Program, which helps to provide services for children with developmental delays, has received another year of funding from the Federal Department of Education to continue their work.

North Dakota was one of six states to have been awarded the grant this year under the FDE’s Leadership Professional Development Grant Program. Over the past two years, support from the program has gone to ND’s Resilient Early Intervention Leadership (REIL) project — which aims to provide professional opportunities for early childhood partners, including both parents and professionals, across North Dakota. 100 of these individuals participated in an online seminar series on resilience, leadership training, and peer mentoring.

The initial funding for the program also paid for 18 individuals to complete their Early Intervention Leadership programs and obtain certificates through the University of North Dakota, as well as supported the creation and maintenance of two work groups focused on developing early intervention knowledge and understanding and implementing grant activities from REIL. This year’s funding will be used to help 18 more individuals earn certificates and aid the continued upkeep of the previously created groups.

Last year alone in North Dakota, the Early Intervention Program served just under 3,000 children and families. These programs are essential to helping to identify infants and young children who may have developmental disabilities get the right help as early as possible.

To learn more about early childhood intervention, visit this link or contact a regional human services center and ask to speak to the developmental disabilities team.

KX News

KX News

