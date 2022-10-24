IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Photo of Billy Carrow provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man.

When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland Carrow suffering from a stab wound. Officials said Carrow was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, detectives said they were able to identify 33-year-old Ian Scarborough as the suspect in the stabbing.

Authorities said Carrow and Scarborough, who are both known to be homeless, had gotten into an argument leading up to the stabbing.

Scarborough was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder.

