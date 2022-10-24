ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

1-0-7-8, Fireball: 9

(one, zero, seven, eight; Fireball: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

