Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...

2 DAYS AGO