Read full article on original website
Related
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
BBC
Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Formula 1 direction after US GP penalty
Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA. A protest by Alonso's Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.
‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
Daniel Ricciardo won't leave F1 for IndyCar because the North American open-wheel series is too scary
Daniel Ricciardo won't be driving in F1 next year, but he made it clear he is not going to IndyCar either. He has made similar comments about NASCAR.
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Jalopnik
Red Bull and Formula 1 Team Founder Dietrich Mateschitz Dies at 78
On Saturday, October 22, Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78. As the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and the founder/owner of Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 team, the Austrian billionaire has had a truly incredible impact on the sporting world. Currently, there is no further information on his death, Associated Press reports.
Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team
Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
Formula 1 Considers New All-Female Racing Series
Formula 1 did not support the financially struggling W Series this year, but is looking to launch a potential rival next year. F1 is exploring adding an all-female racing series as soon as 2023. It would have no affiliation with the W Series, which ended its 2022 season three races early due to financial difficulties.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end 2022 Formula 1 season without a race win
Lewis Hamilton says he expects Mercedes to end the 2022 Formula 1 season winless, despite having come agonisingly close to sealing victory at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes have endured a hugely disappointing campaign following the introduction of new design regulations and saw their eight-year streak of constructors' championships officially ended on Sunday as Red Bull added the title to Max Verstappen's second successive drivers' crown.
Lewis Hamilton praised for halting Mercedes ‘changing of the guard’
Jolyon Palmer has praised Lewis Hamilton for delaying a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes, saying that the seven-time world champion has “silenced the doubters” with his recent performances.Hamilton was joined by George Russell ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the former Williams driver replacing Valtteri Bottas.Russell impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring more consistently than his more senior teammate as Mercedes battled a number of issues with a redesigned W13 car.But Hamilton has returned to somewhere closer to his best as the season has worn on, and now trails his fellow British driver by...
Jalopnik
The 15 Most Successful Formula 1 Cars of All Time
Formula 1 is a funny sport. While some fans celebrate the heroes in the driving seat for their masterful on-track action, others will argue that they’re only as successful as their last car. And in a year that has seen Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set records, that similar mantra of “it’s all because of his car” is being batted around again.
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0