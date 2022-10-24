ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
DALLAS, TX
DFWChild

Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022

Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway

Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas

Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more. Legacy Food Hall.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Puppies available for adoption in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies

DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
idesignarch.com

French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal

This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie

Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
SMU Daily Campus

SMU Student Reflects on Addiction and Getting Sober

College is a time of self-discovery, including discovering limits. But what happens when things go too far?. Senior Charlie Grant wrote in a letter to the Daily Campus about his experience recovering from alcoholism while attending SMU. “My life now is drastically different than it was three months ago, six...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas

A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
DALLAS, TX

