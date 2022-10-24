Read full article on original website
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fight
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital Shooting
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn Charges
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 28-30
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 05: Lizzo Performs Live At Saint Andrew's Hall For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series Presented By American Express on October 05, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Friday, October 28. Lizzo at the American Airlines Center. She's won a Grammy, an Emmy,...
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Final Preparations for Dallas Dia de los Muertos Celebrations Underway
Dallas will mark Dia de los Muertos with a festival and parade on Saturday. "I think it brings us together," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia. "We learn other languages. We learn other cultures. We are bringing together equity and inclusion." At Lone Star Parade Floats in Dallas, it's...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
papercitymag.com
Where to Celebrate Halloween Weekend in Dallas
Halloween falls on Monday, October 31 this year. Therefore, most Dallas parties and festivities (apart from trick-or-treating, of course) will take place on Saturday, October 29. Get your costumes ready and check out these spooky parties with DJs, cover bands, contests (for humans and pets), and more. Legacy Food Hall.
Y'all ate a lot of corny dogs: All the very Texas numbers produced by the State Fair
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas does nothing small. Big Tex, big crowds, big football. That's why the numbers released by the fair after Sunday's final day weren't shocking, even if they are a little staggering. Here's a look at the State Fair, by the numbers, after it...
CW33 NewsFix
Dig in! These are the best Jamaican Jerk eateries around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The vibes are immaculate on Monday, October 24 and it’s not just because the fall season is in full swing and your football team did well over the weekend, it’s also a day to celebrate a very special cultural cuisine. Monday is National Jamaican...
Here are some of the best places to get tripe in Dallas for World Tripe Day
There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
This North Texas wine cafe is the new best place to have your Sunday brunch
They're starting a new brunch series called Beats and Bubbles and we are so here for it! It'll be every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They'll have a live DJ, $6 glasses of wine and pitchers of beer.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
CW33 NewsFix
Puppies available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies
DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
idesignarch.com
French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal
This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
SMU Daily Campus
SMU Student Reflects on Addiction and Getting Sober
College is a time of self-discovery, including discovering limits. But what happens when things go too far?. Senior Charlie Grant wrote in a letter to the Daily Campus about his experience recovering from alcoholism while attending SMU. “My life now is drastically different than it was three months ago, six...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
dallasexpress.com
Controversial Gun Club May Open in Dallas
A firearms and martial arts training facility with a name that continues to stir controversy might open up a location in Dallas. 88 Tactical, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, describes itself as an entertainment facility — part recreation center, part social club — and is set to open locations in 16 cities around the country, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa, among others.
