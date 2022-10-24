ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com

2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week

Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneydining.com

Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Disney World Reopening Blizzard Beach, Now With 'Frozen' Theming

Disney World is finally reopening Blizzard Beach on Nov. 13 after its extended pandemic shutdown. And in the meantime, the alpine-themed water park has had a Frozen makeover. "Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening on Nov. 13 for the holiday season. Plus, for the first time in forever, the water park will include touches from the popular Disney film 'Frozen'!" Disney Parks revealed in a video on Instagram.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

7 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Disney World

Disney World has its own set of unique rules. For example, adults can’t wear costumes into the parks (with a few exceptions), and no balloons are allowed in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But there are some OTHER rules that you need to know about before you head to The Most Magical Place on Earth.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Sneak Peek at the World’s NEW LARGEST Cruise Ship!

You may have cruised on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship — the Disney Wish — and maybe even tried another cruise or two, but a brand new ship might get you out on the water again!. A NEW cruise ship will soon take the title of being...
disneyfoodblog.com

These 8 Disney Amazon DEALS Won’t Be Around When the Holiday Season Starts

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is almost here, which could mean get-togethers with family and friends, planning for a holiday party, and LOTS of shopping to do. We know this time...
disneyfoodblog.com

Reservations Now OPEN for Fantasmic! Dining Packages in Disney World

Everyone, get ready! November 3rd is coming up fast, and you know what that means. The popular Fantasmic! nighttime show is finally returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that date! The show will bring back Sorcerer Mickey, Maleficent as an impressive dragon, and lots of other Disney characters (including some that will be new to this show!). In addition, Fantasmic! Dining Packages will be returning as well, later on in November. And we have some BIG news for anyone hoping to book one of those packages.
disneyfoodblog.com

Why Disney WON’T Make a Ride Based on Your Favorite Movie

Picture this: You just finished watching Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove for the five-HUNDREDTH time and realized, there is NO ride themed to this movie in Disney World! No “pull the lever, Kronk” moment — NOTHING!. Then you start thinking and realize you also can’t actually...

Comments / 0

Community Policy