Marriage proposal steals the show at SC State Fair circus. See what happened at center stage

By Lyn Riddle
 2 days ago

CIRCUS at the South Carolina State Fair promised a new tent, fresh acts and a never-before seen show.

Renaldo the clown, American Cyclones on motorcycle and trapeze, Zeman Duo roller skaters and more. Saturday, fair goers got an added bonus.

A marriage proposal.

Steven Murray told News 19 he saw his whole future once he met Tierra Belcher.

They’ve been dating about a year.

When he decided to ask him to marry her, there was no doubt he was going to do it up big.

He knew she loved the circus.

So circus it would be.

He told The State it was difficult to plan because Belcher can “spot out a surprise out of nowhere.”

“My challenge was finding out how to make it happen with the year being almost over. She mentioned she loved the fair one day and that’s when the light bulb turned on,” he said.

He called the state fair director and set it up within a week.

Near the end of the show, he told her he had to go to the bathroom.

Then she saw him walk out with the cast for their final bow. Someone escorted her to center stage. She started crying when she saw him down on one knee, ring in hand. Friends and family (hidden several behind them) looked on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oexbq_0ikl4TaC00
Steven Murray asks Tierra Belcher to marry him at the SC State Fair circus. News 19 screen shot

“When you know, no matter what kind of time it is, you just know that person is the right one, you need to go ahead and take it,” Murray told News 19. “And, like I said, I literally saw my whole future when I saw her; everything just opened up and said it makes sense, I got to do this right now.”

Belcher told the TV station she was perplexed as she was led to the stage.

“I was like, ‘Why is he pulling me? Where am I going? Where am I going?’ Then I saw him and I was like, ‘Aww.’ I don’t know, I just look like I was in shock.”

She said yes. Their wedding date is May 25, 2024 at Perry’s Landing in Hephzibah, Georgia.

Murray is a building consultant for Colt Buildings, which is headquartered in Greenwood. He describes himself on Instagram as the father of a princess, passionate hiker and traveler. He has posted videos of him hiking on YouTube .

Constance Wilson
2d ago

This is beautiful!!! It's so nice to read about something beautiful and positive in these days. Congratulations and best wishes.💖💖💖

Reply
5
