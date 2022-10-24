ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurred by California’s high cost of housing, a number of statewide laws have passed in recent years to enable local education agencies – which can be either districts or county offices of education – to build employee housing on their land. Though Chula Vista recently passed a bond measure with funding to build employee housing, no district currently has any. But with Measure U, San Diego Unified’s latest bond proposal, the district aims to take the leap. It hopes doing so will help its efforts to recruit and retain workers.
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
