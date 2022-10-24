ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

sanfernandosun.com

A Safe Halloween is the Real Treat

Smart and careful decisions about candles, costumes and decorations are crucial to combatting electrical and fire accidents. In Southern California, there’s no business like show business, but the Halloween business is scary good too. Surpassing even pre-pandemic levels, a record $10.6 billion expected to be spent this year on...
sanfernandosun.com

Two Teenagers Killed in Porter Ranch Crash, Eight Others Injured

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A hospitalized motorist is expected to face criminal charges following his recovery for triggering a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers who were inside his vehicle and injuring eight other people, authorities said today. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday...
