Wabash, IN

whatzup.com

Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone

It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
FORT WAYNE, IN
theechonews.com

Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House

20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
MARION, IN
Your News Local

Paula Kay Ahlfeld

Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was born on February 28, 1952, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Virgil and Bonnie (Wood) Stucker. Paula was a graduate of Manchester High School. She...
WABASH, IN
Your News Local

Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus

Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:26 pm, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 22, 1982, in Wabash, to Glenn E. and Cindice Sue “Cindy” (Campbell) Barrus. Gabe was a 2000...
WABASH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter

Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter, 85, passed from this life into life eternal on October 21, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana. Born September 28, 1937, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Rev. John and Amy Jackson Hunter, Marilyn grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming; Conner, Montana; Billings, Montana; Sturgis and Rapid City, South Dakota.
CARMEL, IN
Your News Local

City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule announced

PERU, IN- The City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule is below. This is a tentative schedule and always weather permitting. If you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Peru Street and Sanitation Department: 765-472-2501.
PERU, IN
Your News Local

Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center now hiring

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for multiple positions within the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center (RDC2) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley), as well as the seven counties that comprise the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Za’Nyla Yvette Marie Jones

Za’Nyla Yvette Marie Jones transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on September 27, 2022, to Arande’ Jones and Zakia Lewis. Each new life, no matter how brief, forever changes the world, but her little life spoke volumes. How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.
MARION, IN
95.3 MNC

Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator

Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Following the general election in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN

