Read full article on original website
Related
whatzup.com
Lucky Turtle Grill has something for everyone
It had been years since I even stepped inside Lucky Turtle Grill and Lucky Moose Lounge at 622 East Dupont Road near Pine Valley. To be honest, I’m not sure I actually have dined in. Last week, feeling the spirit of inquiry, I made a U-turn back to Lucky’s, literally.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
theechonews.com
Foodie Fix: Marion’s Train Station Pancake House
20 minutes from Taylor, next to a set of railroad tracks in Marion on 406 E 4th St., squats the Train Station Pancake House. If you are craving a classic breakfast, yet open to the unexpected, this diner is for you. Brothers Hector and Efrain Perez reopened the restaurant in...
Your News Local
Paula Kay Ahlfeld
Paula Kay Ahlfeld, 70, of rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 7:45 am, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her son’s home in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She was born on February 28, 1952, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Virgil and Bonnie (Wood) Stucker. Paula was a graduate of Manchester High School. She...
Your News Local
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus
Gabriel Brian “Gabe” Barrus, 40, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:26 pm, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on March 22, 1982, in Wabash, to Glenn E. and Cindice Sue “Cindy” (Campbell) Barrus. Gabe was a 2000...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Your News Local
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter
Dr. Marilyn R. Hunter, 85, passed from this life into life eternal on October 21, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana. Born September 28, 1937, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Rev. John and Amy Jackson Hunter, Marilyn grew up in Buffalo, Wyoming; Conner, Montana; Billings, Montana; Sturgis and Rapid City, South Dakota.
Your News Local
City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule announced
PERU, IN- The City of Peru Leaf Removal Schedule is below. This is a tentative schedule and always weather permitting. If you have any questions or concerns, please refer to the Peru Street and Sanitation Department: 765-472-2501.
WANE-TV
Kendallville man chronicles father’s service in WWII through first-hand letters, resources
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — After finding a box of 245 letters in 2000 detailing his father’s time in the Army during World War II, Jim Swartzlander began reading and organizing the letters into a chronological report. Now, Swartzlander plans to publicly preserve his father’s story for future generations....
Your News Local
Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center now hiring
FORT WAYNE, IN- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for multiple positions within the Fort Wayne Regional Dispatch Center (RDC2) located at 5811 Ellison Road. This RDC covers the eleven counties that comprise the Fort Wayne Post (Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Jay, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley), as well as the seven counties that comprise the Peru Post (Cass, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Miami, Tipton, and Wabash).
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
Your News Local
Za’Nyla Yvette Marie Jones
Za’Nyla Yvette Marie Jones transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Marion Health. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on September 27, 2022, to Arande’ Jones and Zakia Lewis. Each new life, no matter how brief, forever changes the world, but her little life spoke volumes. How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
wfft.com
Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
Pet kangaroo on the loose in Indiana county
Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
Following the general election in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
Comments / 0