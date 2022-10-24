Read full article on original website
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos, dive into Black cowboy culture, reap the harvest in Cloudcroft, catch a new opera, and scream for ice cream in Las Cruces. If you’re that person—or family—who’s really into Halloween, Los Alamos is the place to be this weekend, as the city’s annual Halloweekend event offers tons of holiday fun. On Friday, trick-or-treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m., dress up your pup and hit the pet costume parade at 4:30 p.m. at the lawn near Boese Brothers, and get the little ones’ hands into some spooky science at the Bradbury Museum, or creepy-crawlies at the Nature Center, from 4 to 6 p.m. Brave souls can enter a haunted house at the Knights of Columbus/Colombian Club Hall from 6 to 9 p.m., and join in an 8 p.m. screening/performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Los Alamos Little Theater.
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
ladailypost.com
Halloween Dance Party At Fuller Lodge Sunday Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to a free Halloween dance party, 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Fuller Lodge hosted by Ballroom etc. Dance or just watch friends, neighbors and colleagues waltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?. There will...
ladailypost.com
Medieval Princess And Anime Character At Los Alamos Family Eye Care Booth Prepared For Trick-Or-Treaters
From left, a medieval princess, (also known as Los Alamos Family Eye Care owner Lisa Shin), center, with friends Luke Brown as an anime character and Amanda Brazee all ready to distribute candy and other items to trick-or-treaters late this afternoon at Central Avenue and 20th Street. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC), along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations such as Los Alamos Family Eye Care that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: Ready For Trick-Or-Treaters
On the job in Los Alamos late this afternoon are copy clerk Alex Vives, left, and owner James Cline of Aspen Copies all prepared for the expected onslaught of ghosts, goblins and others during the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/lsdailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Crazy Cat Lady, Sheriff Woody Pride Spotted At Blue Window
A crazy cat lady (also known as owner Melissa Paternoster) is spotted tending to diners early this evening in Blue Window Bistro on Central Avenue during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Sheriff Woody Pride (also known as Jared Krupp) making sure diners obey the law early this...
KRQE News 13
Ghost tours offer a different perspective on Albuquerque’s Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re looking to get spooky this year, you can now take ghost tours in Old Town, which is both terrifying and informative all at the same time. Guests get to experience a lantern walk through Old...
ladailypost.com
Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-LA
Artist Richard Swenson created this sculpture called, ‘Lobo’ and donated it to UNM-LA to remind students that they too are fierce and can achieve their goals with education and perseverance. Courtesy/UNM-LA UNM-LA News:. Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico–Los Alamos (UNM-LA) has announced a donation of...
Rio Grande Sun
Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together
The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
ladailypost.com
Pajarito Brewpub And Grill Celebrating 10th Anniversary With Chamber Ribbon Cutting Wednesday Nov. 2
The Pajarito Brewpub and Grill opened its doors for business Nov. 2, 2012. The “Pub”, as the locals call it, will celebrate its 10th anniversary, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m. at 614 Trinity Dr. The Pajarito Brewpub and...
ladailypost.com
Sandhill Cranes Moving South Over White Rock
Sandhill Cranes flying in ‘V‘ formation south Tuesday over White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
ladailypost.com
Tickets Still Available For Rocky Horror Picture Show Oct. 29 & Nov. 5
Tickets are still available for the Saturday, Oct. 29 Rocky Horror Picture Show production at Los Alamos Little Theater (LALT), as well as the special double feature with ‘Clue’ Saturday, Nov. 5. Tickets may be purchased by visiting CreativeLosAlamos.com. Proceeds from the prop bag sales will benefit the non-profit organization, Self Help. Courtesy/Lauren McDaniel.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during drive-thru collection event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday. Items to bring:. cleaning supplies. gasoline. paint. automotive oil. finishers. stain removers. Pesticides/Herbicides. poison. Antifreeze. Mercury. Pool Chemicals. Do not bring:. Fire extinguishers.
ladailypost.com
Quorum Notice: Celebrate UNM-LA New Campus Art, Facilities & Student Resources
Members of the UNM-Los Alamos Advisory Board may attend an event to celebrate UNM-Los Alamos’ new campus art, new facilities, and student resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event will be held in the Learning Resource Center (building 7) and the Student Center (building 2) on the...
KRQE News 13
Local Chevron gas station goes all out with spooky Halloween display
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local convenience store is really getting into the Halloween spirit. The Chevron gas station near Coors and Irving is going all out with its Halloween decorations this year. Since 2012, and every year since, the display inside the store has grown. The manager says...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
KRQE News 13
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
ladailypost.com
Site Development Gets Underway On Century Bank Building
Century Bank Senior Vice President of Finance Anne Kain, (standing on ladder), and Vice President Branch Manager Los Alamos Century Bank Karen Easton check out site development underway this morning on the future home of Century Bank at 2201 Trinity Dr. in Los Alamos. ‘. As a locally owned Bank,...
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
