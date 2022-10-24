Cincinnati's Oldest Tavern, Arnold's Bar & Grill, Hosts Two-Night-Only Halloween Ghost Hunt
Arnold's Bar & Grill is Cincinnati's oldest tavern. And, along with a rich history of slinging spirits of the alcoholic kind, the premises are also reported to be crawling with spirits of the dead-person kind.
To delve deeper into its paranormal past, the bar is hosting a two-night-only ghost hunt this Halloween.
[content-1] In partnership with local Cornerstone Paranormal investigation group, the event invites just 20 people into the bar from 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Oct. 28 and 29.
During the three-hour hunt, Arnold's staff will be on hand to share their spooky stories and Cornerstone's experts will provide equipment to detect paranormal activity, like EMF readers, EVP recorders and flashlights. However, Arnold's does recommend that if you have your own ghost-hunting tools, you bring those with you.
No alcohol will be served or permitted. "We will be walking around in the dark, so safety is of the utmost importance," reads a release.
Arnold's is located at 210 E. Eighth St., Downtown. Tickets are $40 and available at arnoldsghosthunt.com .
Want to prep yourself for who or what you might see? Read all about the spirits that supposedly haunt Arnold's .
