South Carolina State

State Election Website crashes on 1st day of early voting

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A major influx of traffic has caused the state's election website to crash. The crash came Monday morning within an hour of early voting locations opening.

A statement from the South Carolina Election Commission said, " The website issues do not impact voters' ability to vote early at polling locations around the state and does not compromise the integrity of the election".

The Executive Director of SC Votes Howard Knapp apologized for the website crash saying, " Our team is working diligently to ensure website access is restored and the issues do not persist".

The website was still down as of the time of this report. Election officials have been directing voters to the agency's Twitter and Facebook pages to obtain info on early voting.

106.3 WORD

