GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite passing low pressure today, Campbell County will begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend and quite possibly to Halloween. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 46 degrees under increasing clouds as a Pacific low passes through. Wind chill values early on could be as low as 20 degrees. Winds should come from the south at 7 to 11 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO