Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Harassment, Oct. 25, Shoshone Avenue, GPD. An 85-year-old woman called the police around...
Monday snow causes multiple vehicle crashes
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The first snowstorm of the season caught more than one Gillette driver by surprise Monday with multiple crashes, no injuries, and thousands of dollars in damage reported, police say. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, Gillette police officers responded to three weather-related crashes,...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Oct. 24:. At 12:38 a.m. to Teton Drive for an emergency medical response. At 5:02 a.m. to Bishop Road for a railroad tie fire. At 7:46 a.m. to South Highway 59 for a one...
Campbell libraries celebrate Wyoming Libraries Snapshot Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Library fans around Campbell County can join in a statewide celebration of libraries today, library staff said. Wyoming Libraries Snapshot Day is a celebration of the impact the state’s libraries have on Wyoming residents every day, according to the event website. It’s a project of the Wyoming State Library and the Wyoming Library Association.
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Trick or Treat: #WhatsHappening Halloween-edition
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Hey Gillette and Campbell County! If you’re wondering what you’re going to do this Halloween (and possibly where to score the most candy), check out our lineup of fun, spooky events happening near you!. If we overlooked an event, please let us know. Thursday,...
Campbell school board approves calendars for upcoming 2 school years
GILLETTE, Wyo — The Campbell County School District Board approved calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years tonight at its board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented two options per year to the board. He said administrators recommended Option B for 2023-2024 and Option A for 2024-2025. The...
Campbell school board to discuss veterans’ project, ACT prep and more tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to discuss the Veterans’ Project. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette, an Oct. 20 memo from Clerk/Assistant Treasurer Joseph Lawrence said.
Dr. James Griggs Joins Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Oct. 25, 2022 – Dr. James Griggs joined Campbell County Health near the end of September as the Walk-in Clinic’s newest provider. According to Dr. Griggs, he and his family relocated to Gillette from Florida – a move long in the making. “I...
Library board votes 4-1 to change mission statement, drop association with ALA
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors approved in a 4-1 vote a statement tonight that it will no longer be associated with The American Library Association, or ALA. The ALA was founded in October 1876. Its mission is “to provide leadership for the development,...
Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
Warming trend headed toward the weekend begins
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite passing low pressure today, Campbell County will begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend and quite possibly to Halloween. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 46 degrees under increasing clouds as a Pacific low passes through. Wind chill values early on could be as low as 20 degrees. Winds should come from the south at 7 to 11 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Gillette Salvation Army director: ‘We’re pretty much out of food’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Salvation Army’s local branch, at 620 North Hwy 14-16 N., Gillette, is trying to keep its shelves full for Campbell County people in need. Gillette Salvation Army Director Jennifer Nell Hartung said Oct. 19 that supply chain challenges and a shortage of donations have hit the organization hard.
Slight chance for rain, snow before noon followed by partly sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s a slight chance for continued rain and snow in Campbell County through about noon, but winds from a warm front situated to the northwest will help clear the skies somewhat and get the high to about 45 degrees. Today will be breezy with a...
Fur Kids Foundation cancels in-person pet costume contest, but show goes on, online
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Fur Kids Foundation’s Board of Directors canceled its Pet Costume Contest gathering that was scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. “With Parvo cases continuing to rise … we feel it is in the best interest of the dogs in...
