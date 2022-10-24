ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anmoore, WV

WDTV

Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a family member at a Morgantown Walmart. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing at a Walmart in Morgantown Monday evening around 7:45, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania father allegedly buried daughter in backyard

A Pennsylvania father is being accused of burying his daughter in a backyard. John Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg PA, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor, and unlawful restraint of a minor. According to KDKA, Kraft would bury the […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
WDTV

Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’

A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Man pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Texas man pleaded guilty to his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 36-year-old Anthony Allen, of Rosenberg, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Officials...
ROSENBERG, TX
WDTV

Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Dollar Tree robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Scott Township Police Department is investigating a bold break-in at a Dollar Tree store.The call came in around 7:45 Monday night at the Dollar Tree along Washington Avenue, near Boden Avenue.The robber reportedly did not show a weapon. It's unknown what the suspect got away with from the store.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

