Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a family member at a Morgantown Walmart. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing at a Walmart in Morgantown Monday evening around 7:45, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers...
West Virginia man charged with killing animal, allegedly shot and threw dog over hill
A Brooke County man has officially been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog.
2 arrested after police discover a large amount of narcotics in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday. On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams […]
Morgantown Police looking for motorcycle thieves
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft.
Pennsylvania father allegedly buried daughter in backyard
A Pennsylvania father is being accused of burying his daughter in a backyard. John Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg PA, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor, and unlawful restraint of a minor. According to KDKA, Kraft would bury the […]
Man found dead in Fairmont, police asking for information
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Police Department is asking for information regarding a man who was found dead in a home on Sunday. Officers responded to a home on Short Ave. in Fairmont on Sunday to a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
Juvenile in custody after Braxton County schools lockdown
Braxton County High School and Middle School were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, but according to a release from West Virginia State Police Tuesday afternoon, there was no viable threat.
UPDATE: Juvenile in custody after threat at Braxton Co. school
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says they received a call regarding a school threat around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Initial information was received that a juvenile was possibly making threats toward individuals at the Braxton County High School. The State Police along with the assistance from the...
Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’
A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. Logan and Logan’s partner, Gabe’s apartment, had caught on fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
ems1.com
Man accused of stabbing W.Va. EMS provider found guilty after previous mistrial
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia EMS personnel are ready to move forward after David Lawrence Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel during a jury trial in Monongalia County Circuit Court this week. In November 2021, Bandy was transported by ambulance to...
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Man found shot to death in Duquesne; victim identified
DUQUESNE, Pa. — The Allegheny County police department is investigating a man being found shot to death in Duquesne. 911 dispatch was notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street. First responders found a man...
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
Man pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Texas man pleaded guilty to his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 36-year-old Anthony Allen, of Rosenberg, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Officials...
Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
Police investigating Dollar Tree robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Scott Township Police Department is investigating a bold break-in at a Dollar Tree store.The call came in around 7:45 Monday night at the Dollar Tree along Washington Avenue, near Boden Avenue.The robber reportedly did not show a weapon. It's unknown what the suspect got away with from the store.
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
