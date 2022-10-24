Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Petaluma moves to regain direct control of city's fairgrounds
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Petaluma Democracy was on the docket last night in Petaluma with a special meeting of the city council focused on the future of the city’s fairgrounds that stretched nearly 6 hours. Deliberation and debate is the name of the small ‘d’ democratic game - and when it comes to deciding the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds, there’s plenty of ideas to go around. "If we tried to cover everything and include them in visions, we literally had about a hundred different things that could have been included," one panelist said. The bounty of ideas for the site’s future all...
New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
ksro.com
Sebastopol’s RV Parking Ordinance Being Challenged in Court
Several civil rights groups are suing Sebastopol over its RV parking ordinance. The ordinance limits RV parking in the city in an effort to prevent homeless encampments where people are living out of their vehicles. The law, which has been in place since March, does not allow public RV parking within city limits during daytime hours. Overnight parking is still okay in commercial areas. Sebastopol is the first city in Sonoma County with this kind of rule.
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police
On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
Santa Rosa probation search uncovers illegal weapons and drug cache
SANTA ROSA -- A Sunday morning probation search of a known felon's Santa Rosa home uncovered approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana and cache of illegal weapons.To search was focused on 27-year-old Jose Fuentes in a home in the 1900 block of Waltzer Place. During the search of Jose's sleeping area, officers located 9mm and 45 caliber ammunition and suspected fentanyl pills. Then during the search of the garage and his vehicle, officers located approximately 200 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, one stolen Springfield XD, one polymer 80 Glock 43 variant, one unregistered Glock 19 and...
ksro.com
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
Petaluma police arrest man who allegedly punched victim, took cellphone
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday.Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect a short time later in the area of Lucchesi Park and detained a man later identified as Tate Madson. Officers arrested Madson -- who had three outstanding arrest warrants -- on suspicion of robbery and on the warrants.
KTVU FOX 2
Unusual suspects chased by police in downtown Walnut Creek
A few unusual suspects led police on a chase through Walnut Creek Monday. A herd of deer were caught wandering through the downtown shopping area.
ksro.com
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
EXCLUSIVE: Great-grandma uses cane to save elderly neighbor from violent purse snatching in Oakland
She had spotted a vehicle she thought was a rideshare driver, cruising down the street. That's when she says a young man came out of the sedan and attacked her elderly neighbor, who is also in her late 70s.
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
ksro.com
SMART Board Approves Funds for 2nd Station in Petaluma
The SMART Train board of Directors have unanimously approved $14.1-million dollars to complete a second station in Petaluma. “I look forward to this really important new station coming online with the 2nd largest city in our county,” said SMART Board Chair and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt. “A lot of ridership potential over on the east side of town making it much easier for connections up and down the corridor.”
$1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from American Canyon Walmart
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero for stealing $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart and being in possession of narcotics, ACPD announced in a Facebook post Tuesday. The theft took place on the evening of Saturday, October 22. At 10:45 p.m. ACPD was called […]
L.A. Weekly
Allan Thorpe Killed, Beth Thorpe Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Hatchery Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized after Pedestrian Collision near Old Redwood Highway. The incident took place near the 5736 block of Old Redwood Highway around 7:56 p.m., on October 9th. According to the CHP, two pedestrians were walking outside of a marked crosswalk in a dark area when a passing vehicle...
ksro.com
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
ksro.com
Activists Gather at County Offices; Call for More Police Accountability
Protestors gathered in Santa Rosa over the weekend to demand police accountability. On Saturday afternoon, about 70 activists gathered at the Sonoma County Administration complex in Santa Rosa for a demonstration and protest. They placed 97 stripes of paper with the names of people who they say have been killed by local law enforcement from 2000 to 2022. Names of those posted included David Pelaez-Chavez, who was shot and killed by a deputy this past July, and Andy Lopez, who was shot and killed by a deputy in 2013. Speakers included David’s brother, Jose Pelaez, who called the way they killed David ugly and unnecessary. North Bay Organizing Project planned the event as part of a national day of protest against police brutality.
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Clearlake, California
Clearlake, California, is home to just over 16,000 people. It is one of the smallest yet fastest-growing towns in Lake County, California. It is located in Northern California and is the perfect getaway spot for people that want to vacation away from the hustle and bustle of major cities or enjoy a serene afternoon near Clear Lake State Park.
Comments / 3