Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to PoliceBLOCK WORK MEDIAAurora, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo deputies shoot, kill two at Lone Tree RTD stationHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: The Sentinel’s endorsements offend half of Aurora
Editor: Well well, The Sentinel endorses all Democrats, what a surprise! And as you offend half of the city’s voters, keep wondering why you are going under.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Coming soon to Aurora — Coffman Heights, a workfare solution for deserving homeless campers
This just in from City Hall: Banning people from being homeless does not prevent homelessness. Actually, the same people elected to run Aurora who brought you the city’s useless ban on homeless camping were told by a bevy of experts and their political opponents on the council dais that homeless camping bans do nothing but shuffle people around who are already barely existing.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers stall mayor’s homelessness plan over amendment controversy
AURORA | Aurora City Council conservatives threatened to walk away from Mayor Mike Coffman’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness Monday night, after he endorsed amended language brought by progressives. Councilmember Juan Marcano on Monday repeated that he was uncomfortable with putting conditions on aid offered to the...
sentinelcolorado.com
LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican
Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
sentinelcolorado.com
Several Aurora organizations receive grants focused on social-emotional learning
AURORA | Several Aurora nonprofit groups have been included in a series of grants the Rose Foundation announced earlier this school year focused on social-emotional learning. The foundation is distributing $1.37 million in grants to 33 community organizations across the Denver metro area working to advance social-emotional learning in schools.
coloradopols.com
The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far
For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
DPS parents, students protest Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder's ban
A group of Denver Public Schools parents and students held a march and rally Wednesday to protest the district's decision to ban the Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy co-founder from school properties.
Parents react to Jeffco’s closure of 16 schools
Jefferson County parents and students voiced their opinions Monday night over the proposed plan to consolidate and close 16 elementary schools in the district.
Officials raise concerns with TABOR book ballot measures
Election day is just over two weeks out, and Coloradans are already filling out their ballots and dropping them off. In the meantime, some people are raising concerns about the TABOR books meant to help them make informed voting choices. Earlier this month, errors were found in Denver's voting booklet, including proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, as well as omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The clerk's office spent $191,000 to send out mailers with the correct information. Douglas County School leaders have also spoken out about what they...
denverite.com
The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot
One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
denverite.com
Shower trucks to wider sidewalks: It’s time to vote on $2 million worth of projects
Denver has been ramping up for a new kind of election, the city’s first participatory budgeting project, in which you – YES YOU – get to decide how we should collectively spend a couple million bucks. Project stakeholders first went out and asked a bunch of people...
sentinelcolorado.com
Community College of Aurora to cut 30 degree, certificate programs
AURORA | The Community College of Aurora will phase out over 30 degree programs that school leaders say have low demand or less utility in the job market. The majority of the program cuts at the Aurora college focus on the arts, business, and computer and digital technology, according to Bobby Pace, vice president of academic success.
sentinelcolorado.com
Democrats campaigning in Aurora warn that Republicans will reverse gun laws if elected
AURORA | Democratic candidates up and down the ballot told supporters in Aurora this weekend that gun control, and preserving changes they’ve already made, is at stake this midterm election cycle. Shannon Watts, the founder of national activist group Moms Demand Action, attended the gathering at the Aurora Municipal...
sentinelcolorado.com
APS converting closed Century Elementary School to Sierra School for students with disabilities
AURORA | Starting next school year the site of Century Elementary School will be used as the new location for Sierra School, the Aurora Public Schools district school for students who have serious disabilities. Sierra currently uses space at the Crossroads Transition Center, but as the district has served an...
9News
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
Gun range idea worries nearby residents in unincorporated Weld County
Christina Person is worried about an idea from the Town of Severance to turn land near her home into an open-air gun range. Her concerns include safety, noise, and the effects on property values.
Westword
Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement
So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
sentinelcolorado.com
Medication assisted treatment facility opening in Aurora
AURORA | Community Medical Services is holding an open house Thursday in advance of the Friday opening of its new medication assisted treatment facility in Aurora. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is used for people struggled with addiction to opioids in combination with counseling and other treatment. The patient is regularly given a drug, typically buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, that blocks the effects of opioids and inhibits drug cravings.
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
