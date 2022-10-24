ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Coming soon to Aurora — Coffman Heights, a workfare solution for deserving homeless campers

This just in from City Hall: Banning people from being homeless does not prevent homelessness. Actually, the same people elected to run Aurora who brought you the city’s useless ban on homeless camping were told by a bevy of experts and their political opponents on the council dais that homeless camping bans do nothing but shuffle people around who are already barely existing.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora lawmakers stall mayor’s homelessness plan over amendment controversy

AURORA | Aurora City Council conservatives threatened to walk away from Mayor Mike Coffman’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness Monday night, after he endorsed amended language brought by progressives. Councilmember Juan Marcano on Monday repeated that he was uncomfortable with putting conditions on aid offered to the...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!. Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well. Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Several Aurora organizations receive grants focused on social-emotional learning

AURORA | Several Aurora nonprofit groups have been included in a series of grants the Rose Foundation announced earlier this school year focused on social-emotional learning. The foundation is distributing $1.37 million in grants to 33 community organizations across the Denver metro area working to advance social-emotional learning in schools.
AURORA, CO
coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Officials raise concerns with TABOR book ballot measures

Election day is just over two weeks out, and Coloradans are already filling out their ballots and dropping them off. In the meantime, some people are raising concerns about the TABOR books meant to help them make informed voting choices. Earlier this month, errors were found in Denver's voting booklet, including proofing errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, as well as omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The clerk's office spent $191,000 to send out mailers with the correct information. Douglas County School leaders have also spoken out about what they...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Community College of Aurora to cut 30 degree, certificate programs

AURORA | The Community College of Aurora will phase out over 30 degree programs that school leaders say have low demand or less utility in the job market. The majority of the program cuts at the Aurora college focus on the arts, business, and computer and digital technology, according to Bobby Pace, vice president of academic success.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Video: Another Sleepy Car Thief Killed by Colorado Law Enforcement

So far this year in Colorado, thirty people have been killed during officer-involved shootings — which now total 52 after an overnight incident at a Lone Tree RTD station in which two alleged car thieves died. Also on this roster is Jamarian McGhee, a thirty-year-old man fatally shot in March by Deputy Daniel Willmont of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office when he tried to flee in a stolen car from law enforcement officers who'd awakened him.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Medication assisted treatment facility opening in Aurora

AURORA | Community Medical Services is holding an open house Thursday in advance of the Friday opening of its new medication assisted treatment facility in Aurora. Medication assisted treatment (MAT) is used for people struggled with addiction to opioids in combination with counseling and other treatment. The patient is regularly given a drug, typically buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, that blocks the effects of opioids and inhibits drug cravings.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy