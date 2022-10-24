Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany County Jail inmate accused of assaulting deputy during fight
A man in jail for murder is now accused of assaulting a deputy. Investigators say it happened during a fight at the Albany County Jail last Friday. Jahmere Manning, 21, is accused of hurting the deputy’s hand, as the deputy tried to calm things down. Manning is due in...
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
WNYT
Mistrial declared in Albany attempted murder case
An Albany attempted murder trial has ended with a mistrial. Eugene Royal, 30, of Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face in February on Albany Street. The district attorney’s office says a mistrial was declared Monday because one of the jurors left, and deliberations could not continue.
WNYT
Watervliet police say they caught a ‘career fraudster’
Watervliet police have arrested a man they’re calling a career fraudster. Justin Walker is facing several charges, including identity theft, forgery, and grand larceny. Police say he was caught last week using someone else’s credit card at a local restaurant. They say during their investigation, they found Walker...
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in attempted armed robbery
An Albany man has been sentenced for an attempted armed robbery last summer. Elijah Fields-Wilson will spend the next eight years in state prison. Back in July, Fields-Wilson pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. This follows the plea of co-defendant Nasier Young, who was sentenced to 4.5 years...
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
WNYT
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
WNYT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
WNYT
Bennington Police investigate fatal shooting
One person is dead after a shooting in Bennington, VT. According to the Bennington Police Department, It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9. Police and first responders located a male who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They tried to render aide,...
WNYT
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
WNYT
Search for missing Saratoga County woman in Florida
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff A.J. “Tony” Smith has been doing a series of Facebook Lives – some at the scene – to keep people updated on the search for Staci Peterson, 33, of Saratoga County. “Our guys have been on four-wheelers looking up and...
WNYT
Rensselaer man charged with DWI after Nassau crash
A Rensselaer man is charged with DWI, and state police say it’s not the first time he’s driven drunk. Raymond Ingoldsby II, 40, was pulled over after a hit-and-run crash was reported at the intersection of Coldwater Tavern Road in Nassau. Troopers found the car involved not far...
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam man tried to burglarize same store twice in five days
An Amsterdam man is behind bars, accused of trying to break into the same store twice in five days. Police tell NewsChannel 13 Michael Saldana, 42, broke in to the Inhale Smoke Shop On October 19, stealing money, several cartons of cigarettes, and lighters, before taking off. An employee told...
WNYT
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
WNYT
Florida man accused of trying to bring gun on plane at Albany airport
A man from Florida is accused of trying to bring a gun onto an airplane at Albany International Airport. Erik Water was arrested on Saturday at the TSA checkpoint at the airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Walter does not have a New York State Pistol Permit. He...
WNYT
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
WNYT
Troy Police investigate shots fired call
Troy Police are investigating a shots fired call. According to Troy Police, the call came in Monday shortly after 6 p.m. at the 500 block of Second Street. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. No one was injured. There are no suspects at this time. If you have any...
WNYT
Person fatally struck by train in Albany
A person is dead after being hit by a train in Albany tonight. A person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Rd. Amtrak Police are also helping with the investigation, according to the Albany Police Department. Officers also informed us that the crash took place at 7:15 p.m.
WNYT
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
