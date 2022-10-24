Read full article on original website
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
We Found the PERFECT Family Shirts for the Christmas Party at Disney World
Ahh, Disney at Christmastime. Even when you’re riding attractions you’ve been on dozens of times there’s something in the air that makes it special. Plus, with fun events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are plenty of opportunities for your family to have a wonderful time.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
disneyfoodblog.com
Haunted Mansion Fans Can Become Madame Leota in Disney World — Here’s HOW!
We love adding new Haunted Mansion merchandise to our collection and trying Haunted Mansion snacks in the parks when they’re available. And we’re really looking forward to the new movie coming out as well. Did you know there’s another special offering in Magic Kingdom for fans of Haunted Mansion, or more specifically, Madame Leota? Here’s how YOU can turn yourself into Madame Leota!
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
Metal Disney Visa Card Coming Soon, ‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ Coming to Magic Kingdom, Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, and More: Daily Recap (10/20/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 20, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT: A Popular 50th Anniversary Item Is BACK in Magic Kingdom!
It’s a joyous day when popular Disney merchandise comes back in stock!. Despite the 50th Anniversary going on for just over a year now, we’re still seeing new merchandise released frequently. Orange Bird Crocs became available earlier this month, and now there’s a whole Disney x Vans collection as well! We’ve also seen lots of popular items that have run out, but some of them restock when we least expect it. So imagine how we felt when we walked into Magic Kingdom today and found a popular water bottle back in stock!
