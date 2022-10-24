ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verywell Health

FDA Approves a Laser Therapy Device for Fibromyalgia Pain Relief

There’s a new product on the market to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia. It’s neither a drug nor a wellness regimen—it’s a pulsing beam of light. FibroLux, a laser-based therapy developed by Multi Radiance Medical, became the first so-called “photoceutical” device approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help fibromyalgia patients manage pain.
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Those Being Treated For High Blood Pressure May Get A Cognitive Boost From Meds

Almost half of the adult population (47%) in the United States has high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's important to control high blood pressure — whether it be through lifestyle changes or medication prescribed by a doctor — otherwise, your risk of developing a heart attack or stroke increases significantly, per the CDC. In addition, the Alzheimer's Society reports that several studies have shown that people with high blood pressure in mid-life were more susceptible to developing vascular dementia in older age.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?

Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
Interesting Engineering

A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants

Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
HealthCentral.com

What Does Rheumatoid Arthritis Feel Like?

From achy joints to dry eyes, here’s what you may expect to feel when experiencing RA symptoms. Unless you’re living it, it’s hard to know exactly what having rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a chronic inflammatory disease, is really like. For those who think they may have RA, or those already diagnosed who are concerned about a flare-up, learning about what RA symptoms may actually feel like can be a huge benefit. That’s because recognizing RA symptoms quickly can help you get treatment—or adjust an existing treatment plan—faster, which helps reduce the amount of long-term damage to your body.
What It Means When Your Hematocrit Is High

Blood is essential to life. However, there's more to your blood than the brick-red fluid you see when bleeding. According to the American Red Cross, blood is comprised of different components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma. Each of these bears unique functions. For example, red blood cells help carry fresh oxygen throughout the body and make up about 45% of your blood, according to MedlinePlus. What's more, the body makes about two million red blood cells per second, per the source.
What is urge incontinence, and how is it treated?

There are many different types of urinary incontinence — the loss of bladder control. One of the most common types is urge incontinence, which is characterized by a sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. You may need to urinate often, including throughout the night.
What Does It Feel Like To Have High-Functioning Adult ADHD?

When thinking of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), many people picture the disorder in children. Although some individuals are diagnosed with ADHD when they are children, the disorder can persist into adulthood. Approximately 2.5% of adults live with the disorder, and it's suspected that more adults with ADHD have never...
Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms

After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?

Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
Healthline

Alternative Treatments for an Overactive Bladder

Some medications your doctor prescribes can help with symptoms of an overactive bladder. Alternative treatments such as supplements, herbs, and therapies may also be beneficial, but there is less scientific evidence for them. An overactive bladder (OAB) causes the need to suddenly urinate, regardless of how much urine is in...
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone

Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
Can Tylenol Damage Your Kidneys?

Tylenol, or acetaminophen, is one of the most commonly-used medications to relieve pain and fever. Given its relative lack of side effects and its being considered safe for all ages, it's used to treat a range of people, from infants to pregnant women (via GoodRX Health). Its popularity also stems from the fact that it doesn't tend to cause stomach problems or heart problems, which can be a risk for other over-the-counter pain relievers (via WebMD).
