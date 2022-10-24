Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers require return to office
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 6 in 10 Chicago employers are requiring employees return to the office on a weekly basis, according to Crain’s survey. It also finds that companies without a return to office mandate have no plans to change the rules. Of those requiring weekly attendance, it’s usually at least for day a week. 22% of employers require employees to come in three days a week, 18% require twice a week and 17% require five days a week.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/24/22: Mortgage rate outlook, robot delivery, and LifeQuotes
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market having its best week since March 2020, the continuing concerns about a possible recession, the amount of Americans that are living paycheck-to-paycheck, how many people applied to receive student loan debt relief, and the housing market hitting the skids.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: The McRib is coming back for one more ‘Farewell Tour’
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The McRib is coming back to McDonalds, and this could be the last time fans get it. The sandwich is returning to the menu on Oct. 31 for a limited time. A statement from McDonald’s says “this could be your last chance to taste it” because it won’t be sold nationally for a while following this promotion. They’re calling this a farewell tour. The company does leave the door open for a possible return at some point.
wgnradio.com
What kind of siding is good for a house?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: CEO and Founder of MegaPros Home Improvement Joe Hogel joins the program to talk about what are good siding options for your house. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
wgnradio.com
How The Kite Team can help you with your mortgage
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how they can help you if you are far behind on your mortgage after COVID. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
wgnradio.com
Illinois State Treasurer talks about the largest unclaimed property return in the nation
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss returning $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man with 119 heirs. It’s the largest unclaimed property return in the nation.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Howard Street Red Line Station could see some new apartments
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History: A Gage Park man’s $11...
wgnradio.com
Learn how to get ComEd’s free energy assessment!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: ComEd’s Elder Calderon joins the program to talk about how you can get ComEd’s free energy assessment and how it can help you lower your energy cost. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
wgnradio.com
How ComEd can help you save money
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/15/2022: ComEd’s Elder Calderon joins the program to talk about how they can help you build a plan to help you save money on energy costs. To learn more about what ComEd can do for you visit comed.com.
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Beware the political carnival barkers of November
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/24/2022): Entering the ‘No Chumbolone Zone’ this week is Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to discuss new data on how the pandemic impacted student achievement, the misconceptions about the ‘SAFE-T’ Act, and why Amendment 1 on the ballot in Illinois is bad for the state. Plus, Kasso has warning about carnival barkers and clowns in November. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wgnradio.com
Dog allegedly stolen by Amazon driver is now home safe
Chicago resident Marisol Doblado joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about her experience with an Amazon driver allegedly stealing her dog from her yard. She also discusses law enforcement’s involvement and how her dog, Pluto, returned home safely.
wgnradio.com
How Chicago Urban Historian 6 Figga Dilla got his start
Chicago’s Urban Historian Sherman Thomas, a.k.a. “6 Figga Dilla,” joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to talk about some awards he’s recently received and how he got started on social media. He also talks about the tours of Chicago he gives and some fun facts of our beloved city!
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Naperville
Jon Hansen visits Naperville, talks with Mayor Steve Chirico, travels via Naperville Trolley & Tours, and stops by locations including DeEtta’s Bakery, Naper Settlement, Catch 35, Solemn Oath Brewery, and Hearing Health Center. Listen this Thursday, October 27, for a full day of special features about Naperville.
wgnradio.com
When to get your COVID booster so you’re protected by Thanksgiving
Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why you should get your COVID vaccine booster shot ahead of the holiday season and whether you can get your flu shot along with your booster. “Better knowledge means better health for you...
wgnradio.com
Lewis Black in Chicago leading the centennial birthday celebration for Kurt Vonnegut, his museum and more
Grammy Award winning comedian, author and actor Lewis Black joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lewis shares his visit to Chicago to support legendary writer Kurt Vonnegut and the Museum and Library that he Chairs. Listen as Lewis talks about the important work, and special event happening at the Cliff Dwellers and with Sophie Maurer Oct 26th. Lewis fills us in on events for fans with a new national stand-up tour starting soon and “Inside Out 2” in the works for film fans! For more information on the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library’s work and events check out www.KVML.org and to keep up with all the cool stuff coming with Lewis be sure to go to https://www.lewisblack.com/
wgnradio.com
Dr. Pattani: The best and worst Halloween candy for your teeth
Dr. Amar Pattani, Family Dentist at Main Street Smiles at 312 W Main Street in Barrington, talks to John about why they don’t give out Halloween candy at their office (he does give out candy at his home, though!), the best and worst candy for your teeth, how bad sugar is for your mouth, and the best time to eat candy. Dr. Pattani also discusses DIY dentistry and the biggest change in dentistry over the last few years.
wgnradio.com
Photos: TR to the Rescue – Again with John Williams
John Williams welcomed Teddy Roosevelt, portrayed by humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, for a morning of conversation and insights at “TR to the Rescue – Again!” on Saturday, October 22 at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. Thank you to show sponsors Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet and Joint...
Comments / 0