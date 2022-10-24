Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area.

On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding a subject trespassing. The ensuing investigation revealed that security contacted police in reference to a blue sedan that did not belong on the property. Upon troopers’ arrival, the suspect vehicle was located, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, identified as Angelo Fields Sanchez. Located in plain view was suspected marijuana on the passenger seat and a round of ammunition on the floorboard. Angelo was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun and approximately 7.4 grams of marijuana.

Angelo was transported to Troop 1, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Angelo was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $13,002 cash bond.

