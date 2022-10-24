ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested Angelo Fields-Sanchez, 31, of Wilmington, DE on firearm and drug charges following an investigation that began early Monday morning in the Claymont area.

On October 24, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., troopers responded to the Tri State Mall located at 333 Naamans Road, Claymont regarding a subject trespassing. The ensuing investigation revealed that security contacted police in reference to a blue sedan that did not belong on the property. Upon troopers’ arrival, the suspect vehicle was located, and contact was made with the operator and sole occupant, identified as Angelo Fields Sanchez. Located in plain view was suspected marijuana on the passenger seat and a round of ammunition on the floorboard. Angelo was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a 9mm handgun and approximately 7.4 grams of marijuana.

Angelo was transported to Troop 1, where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Criminal Trespass Third Degree

Angelo was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $13,002 cash bond.

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 102422  1130

-End-

The post Trespassing Complaint Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 […] The post State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside of a Wilmington area bar early this morning. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 12:12 a.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting Inside Bar appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Newark area on Tuesday night. On October 18, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Suspect Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Firearms

Delaware State Police arrested Judy Goddard, 52, of Camden Wyoming, DE, on multiple charges after she was located inside of a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon. On October 15, 2022, at approximately […] The post Suspect Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Firearms appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
CAMDEN, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for felony DUI following a single vehicle collision investigation that occurred in the Newark area on Friday afternoon. On October 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for 5th Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

New restaurant to open in Penney Square early 2023

When it comes to the restaurant industry, Zack and Marissa King already have a winning track record with EasySpeak, located on Milford Harrington Highway. The brewpub and distillery is a popular destination for visitors and locals alike. The couple purchased Penney Square in 2021 and, almost from the beginning, planned to put a new restaurant in the location. Last week, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, […] The post Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

MSD releases timeline for Milford Middle School project

At a recent meeting of the Milford School Board, a timeline for the Milford Middle School project was presented. The timeline explains the steps that will be taken by the district as it remodels the former middle school into a school for fifth and sixth graders. “The Public Information Officer graciously put together this tentative schedule,” Mike Sharp, Supervisor of ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

State Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the […] The post State Police Investigating Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
FELTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Ward Redistricting plan approved by council

On Monday, October 24, Milford City Council approved a plan that would redistrict the four wards within the city. Redistricting is required under the city charter in order to confirm that wards have balanced populations. Ward 1 will have 2,823 people with 150 transferring to Ward 2 and 234 to Ward 3. Ward 2 will have 2,727 people, moving 150 ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Council receives update on Milford Corporate Center

  At a recent board meeting, Milford City Council heard an update on the Milford Corporate Center which is planned for the Fry Farm property, located at the corner of Milford Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, the city purchased last year. The new center will offer warehouse and office space. The update was after a workshop meeting, open to the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Changes coming to downtown intersections

At a recent City Council meeting, Milford Public Works Director Mike Svaby told council that changes were coming to downtown Milford intersections. Traffic signals will soon be converted to four-way flashing red rather than operational signals. The changes were part of recommendations from DelDOT as well as a recent study of traffic signals that will be turned over to DelDOT. ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

UD professor’s book on improving schools drops Friday

University of Delaware professor Roberta Michnick Golinkoff believes that to rectify the decline of public education in America, students need to have fun while learning.  So, with the help of five other academics, she spent the last two years working on a new book, “Making Schools Work: Bringing the Science of Learning to Joyful Classroom Practice.” The book, which comes ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Community Parade a huge success

The annual Milford Community Parade, held Wednesday, October 19, was a huge success with thousands gathered along downtown streets to watch hundreds of floats, marchers, marching bands and vehicles driving through downtown Milford. “The Milford Parade Committee is elated over the success of last night’s parade,” Charles Gray, Parade Chairman, said. “The theme chosen “Splish Splash” proved to be a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 18, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines School board approves name for MHS auditorium Council receives update on Milford Corporate Center Culture Library to present Holocaust program WIIN hopes to grow eco-tourism in the area Business USPS announces shipping deadlines and package rules for upcoming holiday season Milford’s hidden housing crisis ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford’s hidden housing crisis

At recent city council meetings, there has been significant discussion about homelessness and panhandling in areas of the city. Council members are receiving complaints from businesses downtown about the many homeless in downtown areas, some of whom are impacting foot traffic in the area. Around the highway shopping centers, there are several homeless people who are panhandling, creating a dangerous ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy