That’s the theme of the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule, which features the return of an overseas stop and as well as the first event in Coachella Valley since 1993. The headliner, though, is another record amount of prize money as there will be $66 million up for grabs in 2023 at 28 events — 25 during the regular season and three tournaments that make up the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. That’s up $4 million from the 2022 season.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO