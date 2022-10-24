ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Spun

For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end. According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.
Deadline

ESPN Sells Majority Stake In X Games To MSP Sports Capital

ESPN Productions has unloaded a majority stake in X Games to MSP Sports Capital, a private equity firm whose expanding sports investments include McLaren Racing and soccer. ESPN will retain a non-controlling position in X Games, which it founded in 1995, and serve as the domestic linear broadcast partner as part of a multi-year agreement finalized in conjunction with the transaction. MSP will assume day-to-day operational control of the X Games business with former Twitch and NBCU executive Steven Flisler as CEO. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk will join the X Games’ investor group as a brand steward. Flsisler most recently served as VP of Original...
osoblanco.org

Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?

Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour Champions 2023 schedule features return to Coachella Valley and Morocco — and a record $66 million in prize money

That’s the theme of the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule, which features the return of an overseas stop and as well as the first event in Coachella Valley since 1993. The headliner, though, is another record amount of prize money as there will be $66 million up for grabs in 2023 at 28 events — 25 during the regular season and three tournaments that make up the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. That’s up $4 million from the 2022 season.
Golf Channel

Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend

The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced. John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.
