ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Stock up on personal care presents during this great pre-Black Friday Amazon sale

By Amanda Reed
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmOle_0ikl1sHC00 Amanda Reed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all get to a point in our lives where we are elated and overjoyed to receive basic essentials like socks, underwear, and a pack of T-shirts. If you’re the gift giver, these indispensable offerings can be found all year round—no more camping outside and wrestling for this year’s hottest toy. It’s never been easier to stock up on practical presents for the pragmatist in your life thanks to Amazon’s sale on personal care products, like this deal on Crest Whitening & Oral-B electric toothbrushes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIVRE_0ikl1sHC00

Crest

Check Price

This Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush system is 26% off, down to $99.99 from its $134.94 original price. It comes with replacement brush heads so you’ll have backups on deck when it’s time to change your fringing, splayed bristles for a fresh set. An included travel case means you don’t have to search for one when it’s time for your next adventure. And, this isn’t your average electric toothbrush. A programmable 360-degree SmartRing with LED lights turns a daily task into a bright experience, and it can be connected to the Oral-B app to track your brushing. Five brushing modes, a pressure sensor, and an in-handle timer allow you to keep your teeth dentist-ready day and night.

Just make sure to floss before or after. Thankfully, this Waterpik Cordless Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser is on sale for $54.89, down 22% from its $69.99 original price. It has the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, meaning it won’t anger your dentist when he hears you used a gadget at your yearly cleaning.

While you’re getting your teeth nice and clean, check out these other personal care essentials that are on sale:

Speaking of household essentials, Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program gives Prime Members a 20% discount when they place $50 or more on items from a pre-selected list. I asked my parents for .07 pencil lead for my mechanical pencils one holiday as a wee lass—which is to say, sometimes the sensible presents are the best ones to give.

Here are some Stock Up & Save eligible items for you or the utilitarian in your life:

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale

With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s a great time to start getting your gifts in order. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, top-rated beauty products are always a good idea. And thanks to Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale, it just got a lot easier to find high-quality makeup, skincare, and haircare products for less.
MLive.com

Kitchen bestsellers from Amazon

Discover deals from Amazon’s kitchen bestsellers list. Foodies, cooks and people always on the go will enjoy Amazon’s kitchen bestsellers, which are the most popular products based on sales, and the information is updated hourly. Discover deals on Amazon Basics kitchen scales, vegetable choppers, and ergonomic mats for standing for extended periods of time.
Refinery29

Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Starts Now — Yes, Now

"Black Friday shopping, already?" You may ask yourself, and “yes" is the enthusiastic answer Target provides. The retailer is presenting us with some juicy holiday shopping inspo in the form of Early Black Friday Deals. Through October 29, get major discounts on everything from electronics and toys to kitchen essentials and fashion.
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
Popular Science

Generate pre-Black Friday savings with Champion Power deals on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. As the weather gets colder, the likelihood of strong fall winds or heavy snow knocking out your power gets stronger. Keep power outages at bay with the Champion Power Equipment 4500-watt dual-fuel generator, on sale for $1,046.65. That’s 23 percent off its $1,359 list price.
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Men's Health

20 Best Furniture Deals from Wayfair's Way Day 2022

WAY DAY—Wayfair's signature two-day sale event—is back this week! For today and tomorrow only, you can save up to 80% off on just about anything you need for your home, from furniture to decor to appliances and even Christmas decorations. This is the first time that Wayfair is hosting a second Way Day in the same year, continuing the exclusive savings trend we've seen with Amazon Prime Day. If you shopped the last Way Day 2022 in April, you'll know that these deals are too good to miss. After all, it is one of the biggest online home decor sales of the year (and the discounts tend to be even better than Wayfair's Black Friday deals)!
The Independent

This Echo dot deal drops the price of Amazon’s smart speaker to £21.99

Amazon just launched a range of three new Echo dot smart speakers, which means the remaining stock of the older fourth-generation devices can be picked up with a hefty discount. Right now, you can grab a refurbished fourth-gen Echo dot for £21.99 – that’s more than half off the RRP.While the latest models feature improved sound quality and a room-temperature sensor, the existing speakers are still great value for anyone looking to control their music, set timers, keep reminders and get the answers to questions by chatting with Alexa.It’s not the first time Amazon has slashed the price of its...
ETOnline.com

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday: Save Hundreds on Home Upgrades

If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale event is here and offering huge deals on appliances. The Best Buy Black Friday 2022 Sale has major markdowns on Samsung appliances in particular — whether you’re looking to invest in a top-of-the-line cordless stick vacuum or washing machine.
ohmymag.co.uk

Amazon: Warning issued as scam texts target customers’ bank details

In a recent statement from consumer rights watchdog Which?, Amazon users are being warned that they may receive texts from hackers pretending to be from the tech giant. These messages are an example of phishing—where hackers try to obtain sensitive information to try and defraud victims in the future.
SPY

The Best Way Day Deals: Save on Wayfair and AllModern, Today and Tomorrow Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. These days, you can pretty much count on there being big sales well before Black Friday. There was Prime Day and Prime Day Part II, AKA the Early Access Sale, and competitors like Target and Walmart offered their own competing sales. Right now, Wayfair is offering its own version of Prime Day, which it’s calling Way Day. Like the Prime Early Access Sale, Way Day is actually a two-day event, which extends from today, the 26th to tomorrow, the 27th....
Popular Science

Popular Science

55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy