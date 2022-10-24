ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
CNET

How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan

The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
CBS DFW

Justice Department argues Biden's student debt relief program is lawful

The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy.But if the court must put the program on hold, pending appeal, the department argues that the court should only do so in states where state attorneys general sued. On Friday, the 8th Circuit issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states, after a lower court had ruled that their September...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy