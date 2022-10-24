Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Kim Milton Hardy
Kim Milton Hardy, 74, lost his battle with cancer October 19, 2022 at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born August 8, 1948 in Overton, NV to Vernon Milton Hardy and Leathra Leavitt. Kim was raised in Mesquite, NV where he worked along side his family on their ranch....
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Ronnie Spute
Ronnie Spute, 77, passed away October 23, 2022 in Moapa, NV, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 15, 1945 in Overton, NV to Harry M. Spute and Louise Steve, and was raised by Jim and Flora Myers. He attended Stewart Indian School in Carson City, NV and...
mvprogress.com
Missionaries (October 26, 2022)
Elder Cole Wilson has accepted a call to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will serve in the Idaho Falls Idaho Mission for 2 years. He will be speaking this Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10:30 a.m. in the Bunkerville Chapel, at 355 W. Virgin Ave.
mvprogress.com
Old Overton Gym To Hold Family Friendly Carnival
Once again, the Old Overton Gym will host its annual family friendly carnival on Friday, October 28. Kids with special needs can enjoy the carnival from 4:30-5 p.m. so they can get in and move around a lot better. Then the floodgates open for everyone from 5-7 p.m. The Old...
mvprogress.com
Shreek-reeka Spooktacular 2022 coming this week
It’s back and promises to be better than ever! Now in its tenth year, Eureka Casino Resort’s Shreeek-Reeka Spooktacular returns on Thursday, October 27 from 6 – 9pm. Held behind the casino in the VIP parking lot, this year’s event really is bigger and better. To...
mvprogress.com
No One Asked Me But… October 26, 2022
Gold Star Award…It has been quite a while since I have given out a gold star. Those of you who are regular readers of my column are familiar with my Gold Star Awards. It was a practice I started when I was a school administrator. I awarded a Gold Star to students who did something special for their school and fellow students. Sometimes it was monumental and at other times simply a kind gesture.
mvprogress.com
MEET THE CANDIDATES: OPD5 Overton Seat
The Overton Power District (OPD5) board of directors has one seat up for grabs on next month’s general election ballot. Overton residents will be choosing between candidates Richard Jones and Joe Davis to serve on the OPD5 Overton Seat 1. The Progress caught up with both of these candidates...
mvprogress.com
Local Salon Welcomes New Staffers
Fringe Salon just keeps growing. The shop has added two new staff members to its lineup. The latest new hair stylist at Fringe is Dallas Silcox. Silcox recently moved to Mesquite from Nephi, Utah. She came with her spouse, two kids and a dog. Silcox said, her favorite hair-related detail...
mvprogress.com
OLSHACS Offers A beWITCHing Night Out
The halls of the Old Logandale School were stirring with activity on Wednesday, Oct. 19 during the annual Witches Nite Out put on by the Old Logandale School Historic and Culture Society (OLSHACS). This event offered classes to anyone interested in creating fall crafts and foods. The creator of the...
mvprogress.com
MVHS Boys Team Qualifies For State
The Moapa Valley High School Tennis team has had a busy couple of weeks competing in both individual and team regional meets for both the boys and girls teams. The girls played team regionals on October 12 against tournament host Boulder City. The Lady Pirates lost, and so did not advance to the next rounds.
kjzz.com
City Council approves new site of two-phase St. George hospital
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A new hospital is being planned for Southern Utah after city council members approved the project during a meeting on Oct. 20. The building would be constructed on the southern end of St. George. According to the St. George News, the new building will...
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
mvprogress.com
Pirates Shut Down Bulldogs, 19-6
Defenses dominated the big matchup on Friday, Oct. 21 between the undefeated Moapa Valley High School Football team and the hosting Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs. Three of the four touchdowns scored were made on long interception returns by defensive backs. Pirate Jayden Bunker picked off two Bulldog passes for scores and Cutler Crandall also had two picks for the Dawgs. One of those was for the Bulldogs’ only touchdown of the game.
Comments / 0