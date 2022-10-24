Read full article on original website
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Massive Comeback: Crypto Market Review, October 25
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
Elon Musk says we’re already in a recession that could last until spring 2024, and only the strong will survive
Periodic downturns helps to cleanse the economy of companies that do not deserve to live on, according to the Tesla CEO.
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Now Less Volatile Than S&P 500 – 3 New Crypto Coin Presales for High Gains
Bitcoin is now less volatile than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq for the first time since 2020 – meaning it is an excellent time for investors to take advantage of exciting new crypto presale projects such as Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria. According to crypto analytics firm Kaiko,...
bitcoinist.com
Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Fees, Supply, And The Network At Large
The Ethereum Merge was one of the most anticipated upgrades in the history of crypto. Once the upgrade was successfully completed, Ethereum moved from being a proof of work (PoW) blockchain since inception to being a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. Naturally, this move had some implications for the network and its users.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Down To Just 12.2% Of Supply As 123.5k BTC Gets Withdrawn In Oct
Data shows the Bitcoin exchange reserve has now declined to just 12.2% of the total supply, after investors withdrew 123.5k BTC this month. Bitcoin Percent Supply On Exchanges Shrinks To 12.2%. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, exchange balances reduced by 0.86% of the supply in October alone.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run
Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
bitcoinist.com
Prediction: Here’s Why The Bitcoin Price Will Crash To $10k Whilst Investors Flock to Dash 2 Trade Presale
Bitcoin investors and traders look set to experience more pain in the coming days and weeks as the largest crypto coin on the market continues its bearish trend. Already down more than 70% from its November 2021 all-time high, analysts are predicting a further downtrend in the coming months before a breakout in 2023.
