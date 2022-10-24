Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Parents as Teachers to hold annual quarter auction
TROY — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) will hold its annual quarter auction on Nov. 10 2022, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 204 W. Ash St. in Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on North Main Street in Piqua, Piqua Junior High School during school hours, or by calling 937-916-3139.
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison hosts November, December STNA classes
TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. This accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Church of the Brethren to hold annual fundraiser
COVINGTON — Join the Covington Church of the Brethren for its annual fundraiser serving homemade chicken and noodles and fresh-from-the-oven baked apple dumplings beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The fundraiser will continue until it is sold out, which is usually well before 5 p.m., according to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.
miamivalleytoday.com
Ghost Tours of Troy returns Oct. 29
TROY — Ghost Tours of Troy will explore the darker side of downtown Troy’s history on Saturday, Oct. 29, offering self-guided walking tours of downtown’s most haunted locations. “It’s a hotbox for paranormal activity in that area,” Ghost Tours of Troy Chairperson Shawn Denoyer said. “There are...
miamivalleytoday.com
MU 10.9-mil operations levy language caution
The Board and Administration of MUEVSD have changed the language of this Renewal to a Continuing term from a 5-year Renewal. With voter approval, this change will mean the district voters will never again be able to vote on the 10.9-mil levy. It will be permanent. They made this same change on the 17-mil levy, that went mostly unnoticed, in the November election of 2021. With this change to the 10.9-mil levy language on the November 8, 2022 ballot approximately 7,000 district-registered voters will be disenfranchised from an up-or-down future vote. The ballot box is the only way for us to express concern over stewardship of taxpayer dollars and/or falling student performance on academics. Milton-Union is now in the bottom third of the nine schools in Miami County according the Ohio State Report Card recently issued, but we still spend time and money on non-academics like Social Emotional Learning and new highly controversial textbooks. Community members must get more involved with the management of our school.
miamivalleytoday.com
Residents invited to comment on hazard mitigation plan
TROY — The Miami County hazard mitigation plan is currently being updated. It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs. “We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft plan...
miamivalleytoday.com
American Red Cross seeks donations before holidays
TROY — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. People of all blood types are needed, especially...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup
BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday. Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School. Kendall Davis and...
miamivalleytoday.com
First Round Football Playoff Preview
The Troy football team will face a familiar foe Friday night when they open Division II, Region 8 playoff action by hosting Anderson at 7 p.m. The Trojans, 7-3, have a 1-2 record against the Raptors, 5-5, in recent years. Troy beat Anderson in 2016 — since then Anderson has...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Police seek help about suspect
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Police are looking to the community to help identify a man suspected of an attempted theft at the Cleaning Corner, 10 N. Hyatt St. on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 1 p.m. According to Tipp City Police’s Facebook page, the suspect was seen wearing...
miamivalleytoday.com
Vote Republican Nov. 8
If you vote for ANY Democrats on November 8, 2022, you are supporting these policies:. • less bail and jail….more criminals on the street. • open borders…more illegals from over 50 countries (many criminals) on our streets. • open borders….draining our social service systems, health care, and schools...
miamivalleytoday.com
Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases
TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area. In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft
FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher. According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.
miamivalleytoday.com
Murder suspect pleads guilty on all counts
TROY – Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, who is accused of killing his roommate in April, entered a guilty plea Monday in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on all six charges he faces, including aggravated murder, in connection with the death of 25-year-old Easton Ho. He...
Comments / 0