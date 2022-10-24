The Board and Administration of MUEVSD have changed the language of this Renewal to a Continuing term from a 5-year Renewal. With voter approval, this change will mean the district voters will never again be able to vote on the 10.9-mil levy. It will be permanent. They made this same change on the 17-mil levy, that went mostly unnoticed, in the November election of 2021. With this change to the 10.9-mil levy language on the November 8, 2022 ballot approximately 7,000 district-registered voters will be disenfranchised from an up-or-down future vote. The ballot box is the only way for us to express concern over stewardship of taxpayer dollars and/or falling student performance on academics. Milton-Union is now in the bottom third of the nine schools in Miami County according the Ohio State Report Card recently issued, but we still spend time and money on non-academics like Social Emotional Learning and new highly controversial textbooks. Community members must get more involved with the management of our school.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO