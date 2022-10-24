BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.

