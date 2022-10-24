Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
WBKO
8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience in their possible future careers. With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get...
WBKO
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!
wnky.com
50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Lady!
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!. Matt Dennison and Brian Dennison talks to Allie about pumpkin inspired foods! They are located at 5824 S Jackson Highway, Horse Cave, Ky!
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
WBKO
VIDEO: Jingle Bell 5K Run returns to support the Arthritis Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Jingle Bell Run returns Saturday, Nov. 19 at Ephram White Park at 885 Mt. Olivet Road. The race is from 7 to 11 a.m. For more information, visit here.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
WBKO
Bowling Green Police officers lose home in house fire
Barren County High School will be hosting the Harlem Wizards this Saturday!. Piper Lindsey talks with Allie about the upcoming event. They will be at the barren County High School Gymnasium this Saturday, the 29th, at 7 P.M.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
Greenville cafe set to reopen months after downtown fire
A Greenville cafe that was in a downtown building damaged by a fire is reopening at a new site soon.
wdhn.com
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
'This is going to make us stronger': Kentucky couple salvages wedding band, photos from debris of home destroyed by fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Fires can take away so much, so quickly. One couple in Hardin County is feeling the heartbreaking impact after their 30-year home went up in flames just before the weekend, destroying it. "It's going to be missed. [With] holidays, birthdays -- that was the house to...
‘Avonna, we love you’: Nashville mother pleads for help with daughter missing for over a month
Metro Nashville Police added 14-year-old Avonna Sherrill to the National Crime Information Center, after she was reported missing on September 22, 2022.
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
WBKO
Bowling Green Schools receive $5 million to purchase electric buses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5.13 million and is one of ten Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging...
jpinews.com
Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
WBKO
UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
WBKO
Between inflation and the Avian Flu, turkey season may not be what it once was...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
