ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Disney Trunk or Treat brings Halloween to National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend was full of ghosts and ghouls out and about around town. One place you could find many of them was at the National Corvette Museum. Trunk or Treat was expecting a huge crowd – and boy did they get one. Thousands of pirates, cowboys, princesses, aliens and many more characters came out to grab some candy and smiles.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience in their possible future careers. With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!

Joining Allie this midday is Alicia Hale with the Warren County Humane Society. Check out bgshelterpets.com or 270-783-9404 to get started with adoption!. It has been one year since the opening of the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility. Updated: 10 hours ago. John Gorrell talks to Allie about one...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

50+ local businesses to hand out candy for Rockin’ Trick or Treat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Crocker Law Firm is getting kids excited for Rockin’ Trick or Treat this Thursday!. Just a couple hours ago, staff handed out candy bags to students at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary to get kids in the Halloween spirit!. The 6th annual Rockin’ Trick or Treat kicks off at 5:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Meet Lady!

Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!. Matt Dennison and Brian Dennison talks to Allie about pumpkin inspired foods! They are located at 5824 S Jackson Highway, Horse Cave, Ky!. It has been one year since the opening of the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility. Updated: 10 hours...
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Police officers lose home in house fire

Barren County High School will be hosting the Harlem Wizards this Saturday!. Piper Lindsey talks with Allie about the upcoming event. They will be at the barren County High School Gymnasium this Saturday, the 29th, at 7 P.M. Spooky Season is here and so are scary stories, including ones of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdhn.com

Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
DOTHAN, AL
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Schools receive $5 million to purchase electric buses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District will soon replace 13 school buses with clean, zero emission models using funding from the EPA. BGISD has been awarded $5.13 million and is one of ten Kentucky school districts to receive funding in 2022. New electric buses and charging...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
jpinews.com

Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No

On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Franklin woman found safe after reported missing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department announced that Veronica Hines, who was reported missing Tuesday night, was found safe. Tuesday night, Franklin Police Department posted on Facebook, that Hines was supposed to report to work at 4:40 a.m. and didn’t show. Hines was last seen by her family on the 24th in the late evening.
FRANKLIN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy