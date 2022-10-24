ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option

The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
The Verge

Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo

Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
bitcoinist.com

Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App

On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok

Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
laptopmag.com

A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire

A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
SlashGear

Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud

There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
pymnts.com

Payments Platform ConnexPay Raises $110M, Plans European Expansion

Payments gateway ConnexPay has raised $110 million from a growth equity investment by FTV Capital. The funding, announced in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 25), will help the Atlanta-based company expand in Europe and beyond as well as enhance its payments platform. The investment brings ConnexPay’s total funding to $145 million.
pymnts.com

B2B AP Firm Finexio Raises $35M to Grow Embedded Payments

B2B accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $35 million Series B round as it aims to capture a growing desire for digital payment tools. The round was led by J.P. Morgan, with assistance from existing investor Patriot Financial Partners and new investors Discover Financial Services,...
Ars Technica

Passkeys—Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s password killer—are finally here

For years, Big Tech has insisted that the death of the password is right around the corner. For years, those assurances have been little more than empty promises. The password alternatives—such as pushes, OAUTH single-sign ons, and trusted platform modules—introduced as many usability and security problems as they solved. But now, we’re finally on the cusp of a password alternative that’s actually going to work.
pymnts.com

Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner

With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
pymnts.com

Emburse Debuts Card to End Employee Out-of-Pocket Spending

U.K. spend optimization firm Emburse has debuted Emburse Cards, designed to eliminate the need for employees to spend money out of pocket. “The cards also offer immediate visibility into spend, enabling more dynamic budget management and reducing the potential for fraud and overspend,” the London-based company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 25).
laptopmag.com

Millions of Android users suffer from battery-stealing malware apps — delete them now

Malicious Android apps with Clicker malware have been spotted by cybersecurity researchers, as 16 apps with 20 million downloads were on the Google Play Store — and they can drain your phone's battery life. Discovered by McAfee Mobile Security (opens in new tab), researchers found that malicious code snuck...
retailleader.com

Amazon Allows Customers to Pay Using Venmo

Amazon will now accept Venmo as payment. Shoppers will be able to connect their Venmo account during checkout and set it as their preferred payment method. The option is rolling out now and will be available to all customers by Black Friday. Amazon will now let its customers pay for...

