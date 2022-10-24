Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
CNBC
PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option
The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
The Verge
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok
Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
laptopmag.com
A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire
A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
pymnts.com
Payments Platform ConnexPay Raises $110M, Plans European Expansion
Payments gateway ConnexPay has raised $110 million from a growth equity investment by FTV Capital. The funding, announced in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 25), will help the Atlanta-based company expand in Europe and beyond as well as enhance its payments platform. The investment brings ConnexPay’s total funding to $145 million.
pymnts.com
B2B AP Firm Finexio Raises $35M to Grow Embedded Payments
B2B accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $35 million Series B round as it aims to capture a growing desire for digital payment tools. The round was led by J.P. Morgan, with assistance from existing investor Patriot Financial Partners and new investors Discover Financial Services,...
Ars Technica
Passkeys—Microsoft, Apple, and Google’s password killer—are finally here
For years, Big Tech has insisted that the death of the password is right around the corner. For years, those assurances have been little more than empty promises. The password alternatives—such as pushes, OAUTH single-sign ons, and trusted platform modules—introduced as many usability and security problems as they solved. But now, we’re finally on the cusp of a password alternative that’s actually going to work.
pymnts.com
Citi Adds Walmart as Latest ‘Shop With Points’ Partner
With the growth in popularity of credit card rewards programs, Citi has announced that Walmart has been added as a Shop With Points partner for the investment banking company’s ThankYou Rewards program. The partnership is the latest in a line of corporate rewards partnerships for Citi ThankYou card members,...
pymnts.com
Emburse Debuts Card to End Employee Out-of-Pocket Spending
U.K. spend optimization firm Emburse has debuted Emburse Cards, designed to eliminate the need for employees to spend money out of pocket. “The cards also offer immediate visibility into spend, enabling more dynamic budget management and reducing the potential for fraud and overspend,” the London-based company said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 25).
laptopmag.com
Millions of Android users suffer from battery-stealing malware apps — delete them now
Malicious Android apps with Clicker malware have been spotted by cybersecurity researchers, as 16 apps with 20 million downloads were on the Google Play Store — and they can drain your phone's battery life. Discovered by McAfee Mobile Security (opens in new tab), researchers found that malicious code snuck...
retailleader.com
Amazon Allows Customers to Pay Using Venmo
Amazon will now accept Venmo as payment. Shoppers will be able to connect their Venmo account during checkout and set it as their preferred payment method. The option is rolling out now and will be available to all customers by Black Friday. Amazon will now let its customers pay for...
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps another fine
NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the U.S. giant $113 million for anti-competitive practices.
Comments / 0