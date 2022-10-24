Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
CNET
'Succession' Season 4 Trailer Teases 'Rebel Alliance' Against Logan Roy
The Roy kids are back, and appear to be plotting, in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming fourth season of Succession. The roughly 30-second clip doesn't give much away about the next season of HBO's hit drama, which will premiere in the spring of 2023. But it does include that spectacular theme song. You know you missed it.
Collider
'Succession' Season 4: Release Window, Trailer, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
What Do We Know About the Succession Season 4 Plot?. Name a more dysfunctional family than the Roys in the HBO drama series Succession. It's hard to compare the unhealthy dynamic between Waystar RoyCO's mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his offspring to other families on TV currently. After all, they are always eager to do the dirty work as long as it makes them closer to the top. Following the climactic ending from Season 3, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will be back on the small screen soon to compete for the highest standing position at their father's media firm. That is if Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) don't take the lead first. For all of those excited to know what's next, here is a handy guide will all the information available about the next chapter of Jesse Armstrong's award-winning series.
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Boards Apple TV+‘s ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials star Simone Kirby has become the latest to board Apple TV+’s drama adaptation based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. Kirby joins the likes of Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe and will play Miss Laura Testvalley, the American’ girls English chaperone. She is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season, at first appearing to be kind and amiable before it transpires she shares a secret with Conchita’s husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation. Kirby played Dr Mary Malone in the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation. Past credits...
tvinsider.com
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Is Almost Done Filming
'Virgin River' Season 5 has been filming in Vancouver since July 2022 and now filming is almost done.
'Babylon': Everything to Know
From the cast to the plot, here’s everything to know about the upcoming Babylon movie Reunited and it feels so good! After starring together in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have reunited for the film Babylon — another historical drama. Set to premiere in select theaters in December 2022, Babylon was written and directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle. Pitt teased the film back in January 2020 when he attended the Golden Globes. He told Access, "[Director Damien Chazelle] is looking at the...
Hugh Jackman Recalls the Near-Wardrobe Malfunction Sarah Jessica Parker Had Onstage with Him: 'Felt for Her'
Hugh Jackman is certainly a showman, but one of his onstage jaunts with Sarah Jessica Parker didn't exactly go as planned. In 2004, The Wolverine star hosted the Tony Awards amid his run as Peter Allen in Broadway's The Boy From Oz, and during a performance in character at the ceremony, he pulled Parker up on stage. What he intended to be a bit of fun almost turned into a major wardrobe malfunction, thanks to her strapless dress.
New CBS Hit East New York Facing Behind-The-Scenes Shakeup With Two EPs Terminated
CBS' East New York is experiencing a major behind-the-scenes change, as two of its producers are no longer with the show.
Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Set at Amazon with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera Returning
A series based on the dark animated comedy “Sausage Party” has been ordered at Amazon Prime Video. Titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” the series will feature the return of several original cast members from the 2016 adult animated film, including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester join the cast for the series, which is currently in production on an eight episode season and aiming for a 2024 premiere. Released in 2016, the original “Sausage Party” film was set in a world where all food products are alive, to the...
The Verge
Binge-watching Doctor Who just got a lot harder
The BBC is partnering with Disney to bring upcoming episodes of Doctor Who to the Disney Plus streaming platform for global audiences, complete with a brand-new logo inspired by Tom Baker’s era as the galaxy-traveling timelord. But it’s also going to make it way harder to binge-watch the show.
The ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here: The ‘New-Gen Roys’ Take on the 100-Foot Giant in the Room
The third season of Succession ended with one of the biggest betrayals in TV history, carried out in a cold and calculated way that only the members of the conniving Roy clan are capable of. Spoilers ahead: In a plot twist that no one saw coming—except maybe Shiv (Sarah Snook)—Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) appears to have foiled the sibling’s attempt at a coup that would block patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) from getting the supermajority votes he needed to sell Waystar. Once again, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) failed to outsmart their father and found that their metaphorical guns...
Time Out Global
‘The White Lotus’ season two – everything you need to know
The White Lotus was one of the breakout TV hits of last year. After scooping multiple awards, HBO has wasted no time bringing it back for more. The brilliantly bitchy but razor-sharp first season focused on the entitled, boozy guests and the exhausted staff of a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Season 2 sees the show shifting to a hotel on the coast of Italy, with an almost entirely new cast and more chaos, romance, scandal and murder in store.
epicstream.com
Prime Video Reveals First Look at Fallout TV Series
Prime Video has revealed the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series, which is based on Bethesda's series of role-playing games set in a post-apocalyptic world. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Kilter Films and Prime Video revealed the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout TV series that's currently being developed.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 5) trailer, release date
At college, Sheldon decides to expand his responsibilities and become a dorm resident advisor. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Meemaw and Dale make a sketchy business deal and Mary and George Sr. rekindle their romance. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay is written by Steven Molaro, Jeremy Howe and Yael Glouberman, from a story by Chuck Lorre, Steve Holland, and Nick Bakay.
Gizmodo
Your First Look at the Fallout TV Show Is Here
Into the Spider-Verse is getting Miles his own tie-in Air Jordans. Jennifer Tilly gets murderously into party-planning in a new Chucky clip. The Simpsons goes full anime in a new teaser for this year’s Treehouse of Horror. Plus, another new look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers now!
Collider
‘The Winchesters’ Showrunner Explains Introducing Complications to Mary and John’s Romance
Editor's Note : This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Winchesters. The Winchesters showrunner has spoken about the necessity to complicate things for John and Mary. With new characters Kyle and Betty appearing in Episode 3, Robby Thompson promises fans should expect the unexpected, whilst also remembering the lead characters have histories beyond the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Thompson explained that throwing complications into the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) was important for their development. “When we first talked about the show, we asked, ‘What are the things that we can do to mess with expectations and also just play the history of what these kids’ lives were,’” Thompson explained. “They weren’t just sitting at home every Friday night when there wasn’t a monster case. What was life like for them?’”
People
