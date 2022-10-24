Read full article on original website
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
kurv.com
3 Wounded In Ambush At Donna-Area Home
A search is on for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna Tuesday night. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire.
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
PD: Texas parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child
Police in Texas arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book.
kurv.com
Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville
Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville. A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.
kurv.com
Rio Grande Valley Leads The Nation In Flu Activity
The Rio Grande Valley right now has the highest number of flu cases in the country. That’s according to the current Walgreens Flu Index. The index identifies four cities – Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen, and Weslaco – as where the flu virus is especially active. Local health officials...
kurv.com
First Day Of Early Voting In Hidalgo County Down From 2018
The first day of early voting in Hidalgo County saw fewer voters head to polling places than four years ago. The county elections department reported nearly 11-thousand in-person votes on Monday, along with just more than 28-hundred ballots returned by mail. The total of nearly 13-thousand-749 voters was nearly six-thousand less than the first day of early voting in 2018, which was the last election for statewide offices such as governor.
kurv.com
Governor Abbott Comes To South Texas To Rally GOP Voters
Governor Abbott is rallying Republican voters in South Texas. The governor appeared at an event in Harlingen Monday on the first day of early voting across the state. Abbott told those attending that Republicans have a chance to win races across the Rio Grande Valley, where voters have typically elected Democrats.
