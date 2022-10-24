The first day of early voting in Hidalgo County saw fewer voters head to polling places than four years ago. The county elections department reported nearly 11-thousand in-person votes on Monday, along with just more than 28-hundred ballots returned by mail. The total of nearly 13-thousand-749 voters was nearly six-thousand less than the first day of early voting in 2018, which was the last election for statewide offices such as governor.

20 HOURS AGO