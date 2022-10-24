ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Scouts believe Colts QB Matt Ryan's arm is 'shot'

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is currently fourth in the NFL in passing yards at 2,008. All three guys ranked ahead of Ryan are at least 10 years younger than the 37-year-old Boston College product, as No. 1 on the list is Patrick Mahomes (27). No. 2 is Joe Burrow (25) and No. 3 is Justin Herbert (24).

Despite this, some scouts currently feel that Ryan's arm is "shot," according to reports.

It's important to note that "Matty Ice" has also attempted the second-most passes this season at 297, only trailing Herbert's 308. Additionally, while Ryan ranks fourth in passing yards, he is all the way down at 22nd in yards per pass attempt (6.8), showing that he's not chucking it deep very much.

In fact, his longest completion thus far this year has been for 44 yards, putting him in a three-way tie with Mac Jones and Trey Lance for 36th in that category.

Coming out of the Colts' ugly 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 5 (a game where no touchdowns were scored), Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich gave his nod of approval for the signal-caller, saying that his "comfort with" Ryan as the quarterback was "very high."

The Colts will host the Washington Commanders in Week 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

