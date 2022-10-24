Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
cbs2iowa.com
7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week
The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
KCRG.com
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
cbs2iowa.com
Local author celebrates new book, "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die"
Cedar Rapids — The City of Five Seasons now has a list of experiences to make sure you enjoy in your life. Wednesday night's launch party at Indian Creek celebrated the new book "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die." Local writer Katie Mills Giorgio penned...
cbs2iowa.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled for 90 area veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is now rescheduled for November 2nd. The original flight was postponed on October 18th due to airplane issues. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now that issues with the plane on the ground at CID and delays in...
cbs2iowa.com
Veterans Memorial Commission announces free Annual Veterans Holiday Meal set for Dec. 14th
Cedar Rapids — This year's Veterans Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th in Cedar Rapids. The Veterans Memorial Commission, Hy-Vee Johnson Avenue, CR Care committee, and Park CR are hosting the free annual event. Veterans, active military, and their families are invited to the Veterans Memorial Building...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City seeking artists for a 300-foot airport mural
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City is looking for artists to design and paint a massive 12-foot-tall, 300-foot-long mural along an Iowa City Airport hanger facing South Riverside Drive. The goal of the project is to create an eye-catching mural that will greet drivers, pilots, passengers,...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
cbs2iowa.com
ImOn completes second phase of network expansion in west Iowa City
Iowa City — ImOn Communications announced an additional 10,200 residential and business addresses in the western portion of Iowa City have been added to ImOn’s high-speed fiber network. Homes and businesses located west of the Iowa River, South of Melrose, East of Highway 218 and North of the...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
Dread and optimism in DeWitt
DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cbs2iowa.com
Donations needed as 200k diapers are being collected for eastern Iowa families in need
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The 7th annual Operation Diaper Drive is in it's final week and still in need of donations. YPN is collecting diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank through October 31st. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for local families in...
cbs2iowa.com
Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City mobile home residents say Havenpark is still pricing people out
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — It's been three years, but for Candi Evans and her fellow Havenpark mobile home renters, the only things that have really changed are the seasons. "It's great to have you all here today with the residents because they're fighting to protect...
cbs2iowa.com
ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years
Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County campgrounds closing for the season October 26
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Conservation's modern campgrounds will close for the 2022 season at 1 p.m. Wednesday October 26. The last night to camp is October 25. This includes the campgrounds at:. Morgan Creek Park. Pinicon Ridge Park. Wanatee Park. Water has previously been...
cbs2iowa.com
Colleagues pay tribute to Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tributes continue to pour in for Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush, who passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The...
