Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Renovated playground open now at Ped Mall in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Ped Mall Playground has received its first major renovation in 20 years and it's now open to use in downtown Iowa City. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground at 210 S Dubuque Street is now open. New features include a play tower,...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

7th Annual Operation Diaper Drive enters its final week

The Young Parents Network (YPN) and Eastern Iowa Health Center (EIHC) are partnering with local Hy-Vee Food Stores to host Operation Diaper Drive, a community-wide initiative to collect donated diapers to stock the Eastern Iowa Diaper Bank from October 1-October 31, 2022. The goal is to collect 200,000 diapers for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City seeking artists for a 300-foot airport mural

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City is looking for artists to design and paint a massive 12-foot-tall, 300-foot-long mural along an Iowa City Airport hanger facing South Riverside Drive. The goal of the project is to create an eye-catching mural that will greet drivers, pilots, passengers,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?

Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

ImOn completes second phase of network expansion in west Iowa City

Iowa City — ImOn Communications announced an additional 10,200 residential and business addresses in the western portion of Iowa City have been added to ImOn’s high-speed fiber network. Homes and businesses located west of the Iowa River, South of Melrose, East of Highway 218 and North of the...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]

One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
VINTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dread and optimism in DeWitt

DeWitt is a paradox. Like life. Like Iowa. After my 24-hour visit, I left with dread and optimism. It’s a charming, relatively affluent town situated between Dubuque and Davenport. DeWitt is growing in population and has a pleasant downtown. Kids were on bikes, and it felt like one of those communities that could capture the […] The post Dread and optimism in DeWitt appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DEWITT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years

Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County campgrounds closing for the season October 26

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County Conservation's modern campgrounds will close for the 2022 season at 1 p.m. Wednesday October 26. The last night to camp is October 25. This includes the campgrounds at:. Morgan Creek Park. Pinicon Ridge Park. Wanatee Park. Water has previously been...
LINN COUNTY, IA

