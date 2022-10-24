ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHEC TV-10

Gov. Hochul says the state’s Red Flag petitions to remove guns have doubled since May

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday spoke at a conference about the increase in Red Flag law petitions. At the conference, Hochul touted the work she’s done to curb gun violence over the past year including, after the Buffalo shooting in May. Albany passed a law that says police, teachers, and mental health care workers must file a Red Flag petition if they suspect someone is a danger to themselves or others and have access to a gun.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cornell survey: 1 in 4 farmers say the 60-hour overtime threshold has made farming more difficult

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new survey shows the overtime threshold for farmers has not made worker recruitment or retention easier. The Department of Labor commissioner in October accepted a plan to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 to 40 hours per week. A survey by Cornell University researchers found that 1 in 4 farmers say the current 60-hour overtime threshold made farming more difficult. Just 3% of dairy farmers said overtime made recruiting easier.
NEW YORK STATE
WHEC TV-10

Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: A season for autumn color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Many folks have said to me that the fall colors were really beautiful this season. However, judging the quality of the colors could be a little subjective. Were the fall colors that spectacular, or was it just the amount of sunshine we had in Western New York over the last couple of days?

