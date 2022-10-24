Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Both sides declare victory after Governor Hochul and Congressman Zeldin debate
NEW YORK – It was their one and only debate before election day. And afterwards, both sides declared victory. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Congressman Lee Zeldin faced off at Pace University in Manhattan Tuesday night, which aired on Spectrum News NY1. Not surprisingly, the first topic...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul speaks about uptick in infectious diseases while Zeldin speaks about rising crime
ALBANY, N.Y. — Following Tuesday night’s debate, the candidates in the governor’s race are back to campaigning. Gov. Kathy Hochul briefed reporters on what she called the trifecta of infectious diseases going on right now, COVID-19, the flu, and RSV which has impacted children. “I want you...
WHEC TV-10
City Council members ask Gov. Hochul to give judges more discretion to hold people on gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council Member Michael Patterson has sent a letter, signed by four fellow council members, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to adopt what’s known as a dangerousness standard for people charged with gun crimes. A similar request came from former mayor and lieutenant governor Bob...
WHEC TV-10
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul says the state’s Red Flag petitions to remove guns have doubled since May
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday spoke at a conference about the increase in Red Flag law petitions. At the conference, Hochul touted the work she’s done to curb gun violence over the past year including, after the Buffalo shooting in May. Albany passed a law that says police, teachers, and mental health care workers must file a Red Flag petition if they suspect someone is a danger to themselves or others and have access to a gun.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester ranks third for best NY cities to live in and 16th for U.S. cities with best quality of life
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester ranks third for best cities in New York State to live in, according to a new U.S. News and World Report analysis. In the survey’s national rankings, Rochester ranked #42 for best cities to live in. It also ranked 55th for best places to retire and 16th for overall quality of life.
WHEC TV-10
Cornell survey: 1 in 4 farmers say the 60-hour overtime threshold has made farming more difficult
ALBANY, N.Y. — A new survey shows the overtime threshold for farmers has not made worker recruitment or retention easier. The Department of Labor commissioner in October accepted a plan to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 to 40 hours per week. A survey by Cornell University researchers found that 1 in 4 farmers say the current 60-hour overtime threshold made farming more difficult. Just 3% of dairy farmers said overtime made recruiting easier.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: The mighty Mississippi, not so mighty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Years ago I remember going down to Louisiana, along the Mississippi River, and seeing one of those big paddlewheel boats. Since then the water level has dropped significantly and the paddles do not a have a lot of water to push around. Also a concern are...
WHEC TV-10
Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: A season for autumn color
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Many folks have said to me that the fall colors were really beautiful this season. However, judging the quality of the colors could be a little subjective. Were the fall colors that spectacular, or was it just the amount of sunshine we had in Western New York over the last couple of days?
Comments / 0