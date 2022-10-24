ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seney, MI

Man bitten trying to remove alligator outside Fla. home

ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. (WINK) - A man’s attempt to remove an alligator found at a Florida home led to him getting bitten on his arm. Auzjia Dickerson was moving out of her house Tuesday morning when she found a 4-foot alligator under a U-Haul truck in the carport. “At...
FLORIDA STATE
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart locations along the Gulf Coast pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge. Jeffery Sikes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. Another defendant, Alexander Olson, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Arsonists set fire...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Amendment 3 would change death penalty commutations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are 13 days until election day, and this year, you’ll need to know more than the candidates who will be on the ballot. There are also 10 constitutional amendments voters can decide on. A yes vote on Amendment 3 would require the governor to...
ALABAMA STATE

