From music to managing jail: Esteban Gonzalez’s unusual path to running for sheriff
Onondaga County, N.Y. – Esteban Gonzalez did not grow up dreaming of being in law enforcement, he dreamed of the arts. Esteban Gonzalez, who has worked at the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, once dreamed of being a professional singer.
Justice delayed again: NY officials make Broadwater wait for payout after wrongful conviction
Syracuse, NY – Anthony Broadwater left a Syracuse courtroom in triumph last year after a 40-year battle for justice over his wrongful conviction decades ago in the rape of Alice Sebold, a Syracuse University student who went on to become a best-selling author. But his exoneration, which made news...
CNY lawyer faced 11 felonies in taxpayer fraud case. She pleads to misdemeanor and $150 restitution
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York lawyer, who received more than $200,000 a year in taxpayer money to represent indigent clients, faced an 11-count indictment, accused of bilking the system to enrich herself over two years. But Kerilyn Micale, 38, of Central Square, earlier this month pleaded to only...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
Candidate expresses concern over Oneida County Conservative Party endorsement
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – John Zielinski, the Republican candidate running for the 119th Assembly seat against Marianne Buttenschon today at the press Conference about an investigation into why the Oneida County Conservative Party endorsed Democrats for the 119th Assembly and Oneida County Sheriff. “I just want you and the...
Oswego Hospital to pay $98K for improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid, feds say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay the federal government more than $98,000 for improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The hospital billed the insurance programs for outpatient mental healthcare services that were conducted by clinical social workers not qualified to give the care, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York news release.
3 women handcuffed in brawl after Syracuse murderer’s stoic sentencing: ‘He doesn’t care!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A brawl immediately after a Syracuse murder sentencing Tuesday afternoon left three women in handcuffs. The fracas started seconds after Rayquan Williams, 26, stoically took his 16-year-to-life sentence for the murder of Quintell Stepney, 23, in August 2021.
Our Gun Guy is Reacting to Hochul & Zeldin's Only Debate on Dave Allen Show
Governor Hochul and Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin have taken part in their only scheduled debate and there were a variety of topics discussed, including guns. Our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed is reacting on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
House candidates Francis Conole, Brandon Williams clash in fiery syracuse.com debate
Syracuse, NY. – Congressional candidates Francis Conole and Brandon Williams accused each other today of distorting their records and misleading voters in a fiery opening debate sponsored by syracuse.com. The two candidates interrupted each other and traded accusations throughout the hourlong debate held at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School...
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads not guilty to DWI charge; judge suspends his license
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A village court judge on Wednesday suspended the driver’s license of the Baldwinsville school superintendent, who was charged with driving drunk with a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit. Jason Thomson, 48, has been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 10, three days...
After a county judge candidate’s near-fatal bender, voters could write in a new ending
Rhonda Youngs is surging in a most remarkable race for Madison County Court judge. She’s won the support of the leaders of the Republican, Democratic and Conservative parties. Volunteers are signing up to campaign for her. Top elected county officials back her.
Groton doctor reaches $900K settlement with federal authorities for overcharging
GROTON, N.Y.—A doctor with a Groton practice has reached an agreement to pay $900,000 for a variety of up-billing charges, announced by the United States Attorney’s Office Monday. Dr. Ahmad Mehdi, who operates general medical practices in Groton and Tully, New York, agreed to pay the money to...
Is Syracuse man who was shot in hand guilty of murder? ‘Don’t fall for that!’ defense lawyer urges
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who sought treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand was later charged with murder himself after authorities say he was injured during the fatal drive-by shooting. Prosecutor Shaun Chase sought to connect Deartis Stanley, 25, to the Easter 2016 death of Francisco...
Captains group: We need a CEO, not a cop, as Onondaga County sheriff (Your Letters)
Toby Shelley has recently made an issue out of the law enforcement backgrounds of the candidates for Sheriff in Onondaga County by indicating that Chief Esteban Gonzalez is “not a cop.” Let’s take an honest look and see who has the prerequisites to run the Sheriff’s Office.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse
City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
Syracuse murder evidence: Abuse victim’s cell phone in toilet, accused killer’s phone on a roof
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse man accused of stabbing to death his girlfriend threw her cell phone in a toilet and threw his phone on a nearby roof, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Garin Roberts, 56, is facing a murder trial this week in the death of Kathleen Montreal, 51, after an on-and-off again relationship marked by domestic violence.
Company news: Syracuse University Libraries appoints Kristin Jeter to new role
Kristin Jeter was recently appointed access services librarian at Syracuse University Libraries. In this role she will be responsible for supporting student achievement and success through access and circulation of the libraries’ collections and resources.
New York State Police search for Oswego County teen who went missing 3 weeks ago
Pulaski, N.Y. — State police say they are searching for an Oswego County teenager who went missing three weeks ago. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen Oct. 9, leaving his home on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said. Cronk...
Company news: Rescue Mission Alliance announces Dr. John B. McCabe as chair
The Rescue Mission Alliance announced the election of Dr. John B. McCabe to the office of board chair, and the appointment of six new members to the board of directors. A member of the Rescue Mission board for four years, Dr. McCabe sits on its finance, investment, and executive committees. He is a retired professor and chair emeritus in the department of emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He served as chief executive officer of University Hospital and senior vice president for hospital affairs at Upstate.
