ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

Oswego Hospital to pay $98K for improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid, feds say

Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay the federal government more than $98,000 for improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The hospital billed the insurance programs for outpatient mental healthcare services that were conducted by clinical social workers not qualified to give the care, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York news release.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Keenan Lewis promoted by City of Syracuse

City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced Keenan Lewis as lead paint program coordinator for the city’s division of code enforcement. In this role, Lewis leads the efforts of the lead paint program, acting as a neighborhood and business development representative to community groups to answer questions and explain policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement. Lewis will supervise inspections, review lead paint cases and violation abatement schedules, and investigate specific lead paint issues or violations that require on-site visits. In addition, he will conduct EPA dust sampling technician training courses and make written policy recommendations for carrying out new or enhanced lead paint initiatives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Rescue Mission Alliance announces Dr. John B. McCabe as chair

The Rescue Mission Alliance announced the election of Dr. John B. McCabe to the office of board chair, and the appointment of six new members to the board of directors. A member of the Rescue Mission board for four years, Dr. McCabe sits on its finance, investment, and executive committees. He is a retired professor and chair emeritus in the department of emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He served as chief executive officer of University Hospital and senior vice president for hospital affairs at Upstate.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy