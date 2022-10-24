ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
RCPD: Suspect used baseball bat to damage convenience store

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating damage to a convenience store. Just before 12:30a.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Shop Quik reported an unknown suspect broke...
OGDEN, KS
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Riley County Arrest Report October 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHALICIA DANIEL HARRIS, 20, Manhattan, Domestic battery; rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship 2nd/5yrs; Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: RCPD says 16yo male located safe

UPDATE: RCPD says Arion was located safe.- - - - - - - - - - - - RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Police Department is searching for 16-year-old, Arion Williams. Williams was last seen around 2:00 pm on Friday, October 21 in the Northview area of Manhattan. Arion...
MANHATTAN, KS
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
Truck strikes Manhattan man on electronic scooter

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Manhattan. The RCPD reported a 2017 Chevy 1500 driven by Kadye Fernholz, 20, Manhattan, was westbound on Kimball Avenue at N. Manhattan. The pickup turned and struck a southbound Segway Ninebot electronic scooter driven by...
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: 76-year-old woman jailed for shooting her husband

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 76-year-old woman after a shooting Friday night in Ogden. Just after 9p.m., the Riley County Communications Center received a call from the woman stating she had shot her husband, according to a media release from the Riley County Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
OGDEN, KS
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event

TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State to Learn Texas Game Time/TV This Weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and TV designation for K-State’s Nov. 5 home contest against Texas will be announced after games are played this weekend. The Wildcats are looking to snap a five-game skid to Texas,...
AUSTIN, TX
K-State Previews Oklahoma State Game at Weekly Press Conference

| Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the 22nd-ranked Wildcats prepare to face No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
K-State names inaugural vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

MANHATTAN — Rana Johnson, a highly experienced higher education diversity leader and champion, will become Kansas State University's first vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, effective Dec. 1. K-State President Richard Linton made Johnson's appointment following a national search. Johnson currently serves as associate vice president for...
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
