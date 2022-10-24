Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
WSMV
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run, claims he didn’t remember hitting someone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been charged for a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Nashville a few weeks ago. An affidavit states that 26-year-old Edvin Alexander Chub Caal ran over a man on Nolensville Pike. The victim, Larry Arnold, died from his sustained injuries. Caal drove home...
Suspects Wanted for Alleged Theft Activity at a Smyrna Walmart
October 26, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the suspects pictured of theft activity at Walmart in Smyrna. Any information please contact Det. Jason Anderson at (615) 267-5433 or [email protected]
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
wgnsradio.com
326 Driving and Drug-related Offenses in Rutherford County as Officers focus on Aggressive Driving
UPDATE - (RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Forty-six drivers were cited for using cell phones and 110 for speeding during “Operation Fall Brakes” this past Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The operation was a combined effort by the Tennessee Highway Patrol,...
Dangerous Nashville intersection scares some pedestrians
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
whvoradio.com
Morning Stroll Leads To Meth Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.
Man charged after deadly hit-and-run on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike
Police have charged a man after a deadly hit-and-run crash on October 8 on Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike.
3 charged after body found in Fairview home's freezer
Three people have been charged after a man was found dead inside a freezer at a home in Fairview Sunday afternoon.
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
wnky.com
Cave City drug trafficking investigation leads to several charges
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say several juveniles are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation. The Cave City Police Department began the investigation yesterday in relation to juveniles allegedly trafficking in controlled substances. Police obtained consent to search a residence in Cave City, where they say...
Man charged after leaving deadly hit-and-run in South Nashville
One man is in custody after police say he allegedly left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month in South Nashville.
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Docs: Man sells meth at work, gets 16+ years in jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronnie Rich Jr., 43, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown. The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face...
