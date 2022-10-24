A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO