wnky.com

Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County

Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Morning Stroll Leads To Meth Charges

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly found to have a bag of meth that he claimed was Mexican beer salt and a smoking device.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Cave City drug trafficking investigation leads to several charges

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City police say several juveniles are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation. The Cave City Police Department began the investigation yesterday in relation to juveniles allegedly trafficking in controlled substances. Police obtained consent to search a residence in Cave City, where they say...
CAVE CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Docs: Man sells meth at work, gets 16+ years in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronnie Rich Jr., 43, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances […]
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping

A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown. The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face...
NASHVILLE, TN

