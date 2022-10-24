ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
wglc.net

Retired cop caught dealing drugs in school parking lot in Maine

A 55-year-old man in Maine retired in January 2021 from the police force after serving 25 years in law enforcement. Six days after his retirement he was arrested for dealing drugs in a high school parking lot to a minor. He was selling hydrocodone and fentanyl. After a search at his home, authorities found an additional 110 hydrocodone pills in his “police duty” bag.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say

Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
READING, MA
MassLive.com

Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead after North Berwick crash

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
NORTH BERWICK, ME

