Prosecutors: Kayla Montgomery identified her husband as killer of young Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who had last been seen in 2019, identified her husband as the young girl’s killer, according to prosecutors in New Hampshire. During an interview in early June, Kayla Montgomery, 32, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father,...
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
Kittery man accused of burglarizing NH home with an ax
SEABROOK, N.H. — A man from Kittery was arrested and charged Tuesday after police said he broke into a home in Seabrook, New Hampshire while armed with an ax and under the influence of methamphetamine. Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal...
DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
Dad Accused of Vile Murder and Cover-Up in 5-Year Old Harmony Montgomery’s Death
The father of Harmony Montgomery, the New Hampshire child who vanished without a trace almost three years ago, was charged with her murder on Monday after a lengthy investigation that pointed to a twisted pattern of abuse and deceit.And her biological mother is outraged—telling The Daily Beast that her five-year-old daughter could have been saved “if anybody had listened to me in the beginning.” “It’s a relief but at the same time, it still doesn’t make anything any easier,” Crystal Sorey stressed after the news of the arrest. “Her life could’ve been saved.”The shocking update comes almost a year after...
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Anonymous person asks Maple Street business owner “if he’d like to go to jail today”
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
WMTW
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
wglc.net
Retired cop caught dealing drugs in school parking lot in Maine
A 55-year-old man in Maine retired in January 2021 from the police force after serving 25 years in law enforcement. Six days after his retirement he was arrested for dealing drugs in a high school parking lot to a minor. He was selling hydrocodone and fentanyl. After a search at his home, authorities found an additional 110 hydrocodone pills in his “police duty” bag.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
whdh.com
Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
One dead after North Berwick crash
NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
