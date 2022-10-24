Read full article on original website
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Mayor Justin Bibb, City Council name their picks for powerful new Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nearly a year after Cleveland voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 24 to strengthen civilian oversight of police, Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday formally nominated his 10 choices to serve on the Community Police Commission. City Council also has decided its three picks for the commission, according to...
Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview. We’re talking about the interview on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Cleveland voters need to send a resounding ‘no’ to anti-gun-reform politicians Nov. 8: Jenny Spencer
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland City Council spent nearly 10 hours deliberating a piece of legislation this month regarding technology known as ShotSpotter. The California-based ShotSpotter Inc. has made a name for itself selling its proprietary technology to cities grappling with the gun violence epidemic. I do not feel unsafe in my...
Ronayne Endorsed by Nearly 30 Cuyahoga County Mayors
Cleveland Mayors Justin Bibb, Michael White and Jane Campbell all back the Dem
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR announces Medina County wetland project
LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
Richmond Heights passes updated outdoor lighting standards for businesses
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council took action Tuesday (Oct. 25) to increase lighting in all business areas and apartments by approving legislation aimed at making the city safer. At the same meeting, Police Chief Thomas Wetzel told of a program being conducted with a local business to make homes...
City of Cleveland launching public meetings on future of the downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hey Cleveland: It’s finally time to sound off on the future of the city’s downtown lakefront. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the City Hall Rotunda, the city will host the first of six public listening sessions on the proposed North Coast Connector as part of a broader effort to reimagine the downtown lakefront.
Cuyahoga youth invited to dress up, meet area law enforcement at Thursday trunk-or-treat event
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement partners will host a trunk-or-treat event downtown on Thursday. The 8th annual Operation Safe Halloween will take place from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Justice Center on Lakeside Avenue. Free parking is available across the street...
Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
Lakewood Black Caucus hosting allyship program built around race relations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considered the next step out of the Black Lives Matter movement to enlighten the public about racial struggles in America, Lakewood Black Caucus is hosting its inaugural allyship program. “Lakewood always pushes the idea of being a very diverse city,” Lakewood Black Caucus President Patricia Wellborn said....
Avon Lake fire chief reviews tax increase and scaled-down plan for new station
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Funding for a new Avon Lake fire station is on the Nov. 8 ballot. The project would be paid for through an additional 0.25 percent income tax that Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said will not touch those on fixed incomes. The tax also does not apply to Social Security or pension benefits.
Fairview Park mayor looking forward to Brookpark Road repaving, Mastick Road intersection improvement
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- In addition to next year’s $1.3 million Brookpark Road repaving project, Fairview Park is planning pedestrian safety and signal improvements to the busy and cumbersome Mastick Road intersection. “It’s a lengthy pedestrian intersection for people to cross,” Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney said. “We talked...
At least three youth arrested during barricade incident at Massillon juvenile correctional facility are from Cuyahoga County
MASSILLON, Ohio – At least three of the 12 youth arrested at a juvenile correctional facility in Massillon over the weekend are from Cuyahoga County, court records show. State officials on Tuesday released the names of those arrested during a barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility but have not provided further details about what happened.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Council President Pernel Jones step down from Justice Center Steering Committee
CLEVELAND — With plans for a new Cuyahoga County Jail on hold, two of the most influential members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee have decided to leave the group. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones, Jr. announced that they were withdrawing...
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Cuyahoga County, surrounding counties to receive more than $3 million in ARPA funds to address court backlogs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County and its six surrounding counties will receive more that $3 million in grants aimed at addressing court backlogs as part of $10.2 million awarded statewide, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday. The grants came from the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School shouldn’t drop Chinese curriculum
In early spring, it was announced that Chinese would no longer be offered to students at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. It is unclear what will become of the program in the future, but for now the current Chinese 2 class will be the last class to complete the foreign language program.
Cleveland introduces $15 million in new ‘housing for all’ requests: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND -- Mayor Justin Bibb wants to spend $15 million on two newly detailed proposals aimed at improving housing throughout the city. The largest of the two proposals would establish a $10 million fund to help homeowners and landlords pay for improvements on their homes. Officials also proposed spending an additional $5 million to create a revolving loan fund to repair 100 vacant and abandoned homes throughout the city. Both requests would be funded entirely by the American Rescue Plan Act.
