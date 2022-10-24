ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3

After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Giants-Seahawks, pick

Raise your hand if you thought the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) would be leading the NFC West Division and the New York Giants (6-1) would be a half-game out of first in the NFC East Division heading into Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle has won its past two games...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change

On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy