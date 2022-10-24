Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield Named to Cousy Award Watch List
NORMAN — Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield was named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List on Monday, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is now in its 20th year and is presented to the top point guard in NCAA Division I men's basketball.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
DNR says mountain lion caught on camera in Iowa backyard
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating the sighting and told DMPD the animal seen in a surveillance video is a mountain lion.
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe
UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart Blocking Road: Traffic being Re-Routed
(Stuart) A crash near the 92-mile marker on westbound Interstate 80 near Stuart continues to block the roadway, causing travel delays. According to 511ia.org, expect a 23-minute delay; traffic continues to be re-routed at the Stuart exit westbound. No other details are available.
