Norman, OK

Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield Named to Cousy Award Watch List

NORMAN — Oklahoma point guard Grant Sherfield was named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award Watch List on Monday, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The award is now in its 20th year and is presented to the top point guard in NCAA Division I men's basketball.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock

The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
OSKALOOSA, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI

A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe

UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Mountain lion seen in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
MADISON COUNTY, IA

