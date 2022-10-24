Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel asked about controversial situation with Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
One of the biggest topics in the college sports world over the last two weeks has been Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s decision to slap/punch a female Tennessee Vols fan as he left the field at Neyland Stadium after Bama’s 52-49 loss to UT. The incident was caught...
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Kentucky
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday to preview the rivalry game. Here's what they had to say.
Georgia Injury Report Updated By Kirby Smart
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his usual Monday press conference at noon. Saturday's matchup brings an annual opponent in the Florida Gators who are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Billy Napier. Napier and the Gators are (4-3) overall, ...
The play of quarterback Grayson James has been key to FIU’s performances this season
There may not be 50 shades of Grayson James, but there are at least two.
Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
A look at the two-deep for the Seminoles ahead of this week.
Beamer Ball is Back: No. 25 Gamecocks led by special teams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Beamer Ball is back, only this time at South Carolina and led by second-year coach Shane Beamer, who has the Gamecocks back in the national rankings and fans yelling the family catchphrase made famous by Shane’s dad, Frank Beamer, at Virginia Tech. “I’ve been...
Wichita Eagle
Dort’s Early Struggles Reminiscent of 2021-22 Season
Lu Dort got paid in the offseason, but through four games this season he’s not found his groove. Dort is averaging just 11.8 points per game, including a 1-11 and four point performance on Tuesday against the Clippers. Overall Dort has struggled massively in each of the Thunder’s four games after a nice showing in the preseason.
Comments / 0