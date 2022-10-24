ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Kentucky

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) gets back into conference play this week following its 65-24 win over UT Martin over the weekend. The Vols will welcome No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker met with the media on Monday to preview the rivalry game. Here's what they had to say.
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

Georgia Injury Report Updated By Kirby Smart

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his usual Monday press conference at noon. Saturday's matchup brings an annual opponent in the Florida Gators who are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Billy Napier. Napier and the Gators are (4-3) overall, ...
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

Dort’s Early Struggles Reminiscent of 2021-22 Season

Lu Dort got paid in the offseason, but through four games this season he’s not found his groove. Dort is averaging just 11.8 points per game, including a 1-11 and four point performance on Tuesday against the Clippers. Overall Dort has struggled massively in each of the Thunder’s four games after a nice showing in the preseason.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy