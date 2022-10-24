ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Architectural board to complete September meeting Tuesday after early recess prompted by Ian

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWTb1_0ikkxuVe00

The Palm Beach Architectural Review Commission will reconvene Tuesday to complete its Sept. 28 meeting, which ended ahead of schedule shortly after 1 p.m. on the day Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast.

Deteriorating weather conditions that were expected as Ian made landfall spurred the decision by officials to recess the meeting.

"The town has informed us that that's the time the storm is going to start ramping up — and we want everyone safe," Chairman Jeffery Smith said shortly after the meeting began as he shared the premature end time.

More: Palm Beach panel’s position on former Warhol star’s proposed house takes unexpected turn

The board then voted to resume business on Tuesday, more than three weeks later and the day before its next regular monthly meeting.

Town Council President Maggie Zeidman attended the September meeting and thanked board members for being on the dais and ready to proceed with business as usual.

Town officials, including Mayor Danielle Moore and the Town Council, "appreciate that you are here today and doing the business of the town," she said.

Zeidman mentioned that some of the board members had flown in for the meeting.

At least two architects who had been scheduled to make presentations Sept. 28 were unable to attend because of the storm, the board was told.

On Tuesday, the commissioners will hear the remainder of the projects that were on the September agenda, and will meet again on Wednesday for the regularly scheduled October meeting.

As of Monday, architect Roger Janssen of Dailey Janssen Architects was planning to present revisions at Wednesday's meeting for a custom home he designed at 980 S. Ocean Blvd. in the Estate Section.

His client is longtime Palm Beach businesswoman and art collector Jane Holzer, who in the early 1960s was known as "Baby Jane" Holzer in avant-garde films made by Andy Warhol. The architectural board has twice deferred the project for revisions, most recently during the Sept. 28 meeting, when commissioners asked for a "major" restudy of the house.

Both meetings start at 9 a.m. in Town Council chambers, 360 S. County Road.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Architectural board to complete September meeting Tuesday after early recess prompted by Ian

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golfcourseindustry.com

Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen

The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
PALM CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Sales launch at first residences at Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six

Sales are under way at The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, Tavistock Development Company said Tuesday. The development includes a first-phase offering of 62 luxury condominiums from two to four bedrooms, starting at $3 million. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will handle sales and marketing of the units. Construction...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridianpress.com

Ballot Drop Box Security Questioned in Broward County, Florida

An NBC 6 television news segment on the first day of early voting in Broward County appears to show an unidentified woman, possibly a campaign volunteer or staffer, depositing multiple ballots in one of the remote ballot drop boxes that the Broward Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott, is responsible for protecting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Broward schools superintendent defends her job

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright has only been on the job since February and she was already having to defend her job on Tuesday. In her recent 33-page self-evaluation, Cartwright rated herself as “highly effective.” Six of the nine Broward County School Board members ranked her as “effective.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy